Regarding the June 15 Politics & the Nation article “Democrats meet with anti-Trump conservatives to fight No Labels 2024 bid”: Instead of sabotaging a potential “no label” candidate for the 2024 presidential race, a more productive path for those concerned with preventing a second Trump administration would be to strengthen the Democratic ticket. The best way to do that is to replace Vice President Harris, preferably with a centrist Democrat with strong national security bona fides.

The No Labels effort is primarily animated by disgust over “unacceptable” candidates. As the election will be determined by independent voters, why not give those voters a positive reason to vote for President Biden by removing Ms. Harris, whose favorability numbers are abysmal?

With global insecurities increasing and the enemies of the United States and our democratic allies on the march, we need a vice president grounded in national security issues who will be able to handle the toughest job on the planet if called to do so.

Mr. Biden has a choice: He can keep Ms. Harris on the ticket and possibly lose a majority of independent votes or replace her with a highly respected Democratic centrist who can ensure those decisive votes go his way.

Edward Grimes, Lexington, Va.

I have voted for and served in the administrations of Republican and Democratic presidents. A third-party presidential candidate is just as likely to split the anti-Biden-Harris vote and guarantee the return to office of a man widely seen by majorities in both parties as too old to carry on the stressful duties of the presidency. The fear of many voters is that each day would make it increasingly likely that the nation would be faced with the prospect of Kamala D. Harris becoming president despite seeming unfit for the office for reasons different from those that disqualify former president Donald Trump and President Biden.

Both parties can do much better by tapping their bench, searching for someone younger yet still seasoned. The way to obviate the need for a third-party candidate is for the major parties to offer more qualified and attractive choices. That can be only accomplished by reforming their nominating processes and not allowing a zealous minority to dominate the majority — and by preventing the opposing party from meddling in the other’s primaries to select the weakest opponent.

Short of those changes — which need to be made by Oct. 1 — 2024 might well be the first year a third-party candidate wins an election, or throws it to the House of Representatives for the first time since 1828.

Joseph Bosco, Washington

