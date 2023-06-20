At least one strong candidate is likely to fail early.
Most candidates who drop out before the Iowa caucuses are obvious long shots: They’re forgettable backbenchers seeking fame or has-beens attempting to relive their glory days. Typically, these campaigns begin with little fanfare, generate minimal support and end quickly.
But, in most primaries, at least one seemingly strong candidate fails early. In the 2020 Democratic primary, it was then-Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.). In 2016, Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (R) famously flopped against Donald Trump. And, early in the 2012 campaign, former Minnesota governor Tim Pawlenty — a supposed alternative to Mitt Romney — left the race after just four months.
Oftentimes, journalists are at fault. In some ways, they function as voters’ talent scouts, and they often overhype uncharismatic contenders. In other cases, the candidate is to blame for their own loss. Harris, for instance, briefly broke out as a top candidate in the 2020 race, but she failed to find a unique message, slid in the polls and ran out of money.
This pattern should be sobering for Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), former vice president Mike Pence, former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley and maybe even Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Each of them might look great on paper, but if historical patterns hold, at least one of them will prove to be in over their head and fizzle sooner than anyone expects.
Hucksters and oddballs often outlast serious candidates.
The least serious candidates might be the most likely to make it to Iowa. To see why, compare the 2020 candidacies of Harris and businessman Andrew Yang.
In the first three quarters of 2020, Harris raised much more money than Yang:
Yet Yang outlasted the future vice president, and even nearly matched her polling figures at the end of her campaign:
The reason: Harris’s donors wanted her to be president, but Yang’s just wanted him to be. When Harris’s path to the nomination disappeared, donors noticed and cut her off. Yang, by contrast, never had a viable route to the presidency. His supporters loved his fun, nerdy presence and his willingness to non-mainstream policies such as universal basic income.
The lesson for 2024: Don’t underestimate the longevity of Vivek Ramaswamy or any other candidate using the race as an exercise in personal branding.
If DeSantis and Trump stay strong, others are likely to hang it up.
No candidate at the lower end of the polls will say so, but their decision to stay in the race will hinge on how Trump and DeSantis fare in the next three to six months.
Trump has around 52 percent in national primary polls, and DeSantis has around 22 percent. Together, that’s almost three-quarters of the overall GOP electorate. If Trump and DeSantis keep hogging that much of the vote, there will be little space for anyone else to make a plausible run. The field — which now features 11 candidates — will contract.
This basic dynamic has shown up in other presidential primaries. When the top two candidates dominate poll numbers — as Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama did in the 2008 Democratic primary, and Clinton and Bernie Sanders did in 2016 — the field clears. But when the leading candidates show some initial weakness, others try their luck.
Expect similar developments this year: If GOP primary voters clearly communicate that they want Trump or DeSantis — and nobody else — expect the field to drop to two, or maybe three, candidates.
But if Trump or DeSantis starts to bleed support — perhaps Trump’s indictments prove too much to overcome or DeSantis’s standing in the polls continue to deteriorate — other candidates will see themselves as the next up-and-comer. The race would then start to look like 2012 or 2016: Long-shot candidates will stay past their expiry, and the party will settle in for a grueling battle.