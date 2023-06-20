If DeSantis and Trump stay strong, others are likely to hang it up.

No candidate at the lower end of the polls will say so, but their decision to stay in the race will hinge on how Trump and DeSantis fare in the next three to six months.

Advertisement

Trump has around 52 percent in national primary polls, and DeSantis has around 22 percent. Together, that’s almost three-quarters of the overall GOP electorate. If Trump and DeSantis keep hogging that much of the vote, there will be little space for anyone else to make a plausible run. The field — which now features 11 candidates — will contract.

This basic dynamic has shown up in other presidential primaries. When the top two candidates dominate poll numbers — as Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama did in the 2008 Democratic primary, and Clinton and Bernie Sanders did in 2016 — the field clears. But when the leading candidates show some initial weakness, others try their luck.

Expect similar developments this year: If GOP primary voters clearly communicate that they want Trump or DeSantis — and nobody else — expect the field to drop to two, or maybe three, candidates.

Advertisement