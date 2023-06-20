Notwithstanding the conclusion of the June 16 editorial “A government stuck on hold” that it would not be realistic, count me among those who would “like to see Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) keep the Senate in session seven days a week and cancel summer recess to force the hands of obstinate members and push through the president’s nominees.” The “hold” started out as a courtesy to enable senators to be present when the Senate debated a nomination, treaty or legislative matter. It has become a shield to prevent any action.