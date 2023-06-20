Listen 5 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

Republicans have a more working-class coalition than they did a generation ago. As that reality has dawned on them, they have become more willing to chuck aside old party orthodoxies such as support for free trade. They should change their fiscal agenda, too — by taking on the challenge of making Social Security and Medicaid, two of the largest federal programs, more progressive.

Both programs are already designed to transfer wealth downward, from the rich to the middle class and from the middle class to poor Americans. But political considerations have kept them from meeting this objective as efficiently as possible. To keep broad popular support, Social Security directs many benefits to the middle class and even to the affluent. Because it was necessary to win the votes of Southern Democrats in the 1960s, Medicaid is administered by state governments though largely funded at the federal level.

Unwinding those political deals would make it possible for both programs to become simultaneously better for poor Americans and less expensive. Social Security should be reformed so a larger proportion of its benefits go to the senior citizens who need them most, and Medicaid funds should no longer be disproportionately directed to the richest states.

Social Security has a maximum tax: This year, it applies only to income up to $160,000. It also has a maximum benefit: Retire this year at age 67, and your annual benefit will be capped at a bit more than $42,000. By law, both of those numbers rise automatically over time.

Democrats generally want to make the program more progressive, and cut its funding shortfall, by raising or eliminating the tax cap. Andrew Biggs, a colleague of mine at the American Enterprise Institute and a nominee for the Social Security Advisory Board, points out that Congress could address the shortfall from the opposite direction. Just capping the maximum benefit at today’s level — letting it keep up with inflation but not rise any faster — would, he tells me, solve a quarter of the problem. The people who would see their future benefit levels change would be the very Americans in the best position to save for their own retirements. Benefits would continue to rise for typical retirees.

A bolder plan would freeze benefits more broadly so middle-class retirees in the future got checks with the same inflation-adjusted value as today’s middle-class retirees. The bigger the savings, the more room there would be for another progressive change to the program: raising its minimum benefit so it serves as a guarantee against poverty.

Where Social Security could be improved by changing its benefit formula, Medicaid needs an overhaul of its basic federal-state structure. States get more federal money the more they spend. This has several bad effects. Affluent states can afford to spend more, so they get a disproportionate share of federal dollars. And though the structure is supposed to strengthen states, it also sets them up for budget crises. During boom times, state officials can expand Medicaid for their own voters while knowing taxpayers in the rest of the country will foot most of the bill. (The feds offered an even better deal for states to expand the program as part of the Affordable Care Act, which explains why most of them took it and the holdouts have been folding one by one.) When there’s a bust, cutting those benefits back is a losing proposition. The officials have to inflict more than $2 of pain on the state’s voters to save $1 for state budgets.

Federal funding also distorts state budget decisions in another way: It makes spending an extra dollar on Medicaid more attractive to state policymakers than, say, spending more on education. Even if much of the Medicaid expansion just takes the place of private health insurance, the state will still come out ahead with federal dollars. And states have proved adept at gaming the system, padding their costs to get more from the treasury.

The latest proposal for a less perverse funding structure for the program comes from Chris Pope of the Manhattan Institute, a conservative think tank. He would have the federal government directly fund all of the Medicaid benefits it mandates, give states a capped allotment for long-term care and let them raise and spend their own funds on any additional benefits. Much less of the program’s spending would involve one level of government paying for decisions made at another level.

To pursue this change to Medicaid, though, Republicans would have to get over the bad habit of confusing the current funding arrangement with the federalism they revere. They now have a partisan interest in reform they did not before: It would mean that fewer federal dollars went to blue states and more to red states.

To make either Medicaid or Social Security more progressive, Republicans would also have to overcome their instinctive belief that “redistribution” is the worst thing about the welfare state. These reforms would make these programs more effective at taking from higher earners and giving to lower earners and thus make the government more redistributive.

If that makes the government better at serving its broadly supported goals and cheaper at the same time, that ought to be fine. Entitlement reform can be progressive and conservative, too, if we want it to be.

