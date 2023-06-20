The June 14 Metro article “Donors in Va. compete to influence Democrats” described a campaign finance war in Virginia. But citizens have been fed up for decades with the state’s weak campaign laws, which invite the highest bidder to buy our politicians. Whether it’s Dominion Energy, Clean Virginia or out-of-state billionaires who funnel millions of dollars to Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s political action committee, the sky is the limit on legal contribution amounts. Moreover, Virginia candidates can legally use campaign funds for personal expenses, a situation that 73 percent of Virginians want to change.
Gov. Douglas L. Wilder’s Commission on Campaign Finance Reform, Government Accountability and Ethics called for campaign finance limits nearly 30 years ago. Yet powerful incumbents still make weak excuses for voting down reasonable laws that work in other states. There is a reason Virginia ranks 46th in the Coalition for Integrity’s 2020 Swamp Index, which is focused on transparency and accountability.
A coalition of nonpartisan organizations has launched the Virginia Good Governance Scorecard. The scorecard asks all candidates, irrespective of party, to answer 10 simple questions: five about voting rights and fair representation and five about campaign finance and ethics reform. The donors didn’t start Virginia’s campaign finance war. It’s our legislators who value the dollars of their donors over the voices of their constituents, and it is their responsibility to end it.
Nancy Morgan, Alexandria
The writer is coordinator of BigMoneyOutVA.