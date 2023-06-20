The June 14 Metro article “Donors in Va. compete to influence Democrats” described a campaign finance war in Virginia. But citizens have been fed up for decades with the state’s weak campaign laws, which invite the highest bidder to buy our politicians. Whether it’s Dominion Energy, Clean Virginia or out-of-state billionaires who funnel millions of dollars to Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s political action committee, the sky is the limit on legal contribution amounts. Moreover, Virginia candidates can legally use campaign funds for personal expenses, a situation that 73 percent of Virginians want to change.