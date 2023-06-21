Listen 2 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) became on Wednesday just the third member of Congress to be censured in the past 40 years. The party-line vote reflected worse on the House Republicans who pushed it through than it did on Mr. Schiff. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The resolution accuses the former House Intelligence Committee chairman of falsely claiming that Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign colluded with the Russian government. Mr. Schiff responded that Paul Manafort, as chairman of Mr. Trump’s campaign, provided internal campaign polling data to a Russian intelligence operative amid widespread Kremlin efforts to assist Mr. Trump. Experts can debate whether that technically constitutes collusion. But this semantic question is hardly the basis for a censure motion.

Contrary to what many Trump supporters claim, the investigation by Robert S. Mueller III never exonerated Mr. Trump. Indeed, the special counsel’s report laid out significant evidence of obstruction of justice. It’s indisputable that Russia interfered in the 2016 election on Mr. Trump’s behalf.

The two other federal lawmakers censured in the 21st century were Rep. Paul A. Gosar (R-Ariz.) in 2021 — for tweeting an anime video that depicted him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) — and Rep. Charles B. Rangel (D-N.Y.) in 2010 — for egregious ethics violations. Historically, members were censured for conduct such as assisting in the beating of Sen. Charles Sumner (R-Mass.), supporting the Confederacy, selling military academy appointments, accepting stock in the Credit Mobilier scandal and molesting underage House pages.

After 20 Republicans voted last week with Democrats to table the censure resolution, Mr. Trump wrote on social media that he’d support primary challengers against them. (Mr. Schiff had spearheaded Mr. Trump’s first impeachment and played a leading role on the select committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.) When the resolution came up again Wednesday, this time without a threat to fine Mr. Schiff $16 million, most of those Republicans capitulated.

In so doing, they weakened the power of congressional censure as an official rebuke reserved for egregious conduct — and, in the process, made themselves appear to be the wrongdoers.

