The June 16 front-page article “ Documents show reach of doctors association ” was extremely helpful and timely. I had wondered where the legislators in some conservative states were getting the information on which they based their anti-LGBTQ+ laws. The article revealed at least one source of the misinformation received by those lawmakers, although it was probably exactly what the legislators were seeking to bolster their biases.

The contrast between the subject of the article, the conservative American College of Pediatricians, and the science-oriented American Academy of Pediatrics is quite telling. The former organization was founded in only 2002 and has 1,200 current or former members, with 700 of them active; the latter was founded in 1930 and has 67,000 members. It also appears that the conservative group has an ideological rather than a medical mission, while the academy is more concerned with the science and practice of pediatrics. This disparity was underscored when the Southern Poverty Law Center designated the American College of Pediatricians an “extremist group” for its anti-LGBTQ+ positions.