A late-night email to the media on a holiday weekend often contains bad news. The one sent by the D.C. government at 11:25 p.m. last Saturday was no exception. It announced the release of a “summary report” that concluded the mayor’s top aide “more likely than not” sexually harassed a junior employee. D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) claims she takes sexual harassment seriously, but the way the allegations against former deputy mayor John Falcicchio have been handled can only undermine trust in city government. Restoring lost faith starts with conducting a new, independent investigation to answer the many questions the mayor’s office has not.

The four-page summary of an investigation conducted by the Mayor’s Office of Legal Counsel contained jaw-dropping details. Mr. Falcicchio reportedly sent “thousands of messages” to a female employee on social messaging app Snapchat, including “demands for sex and a graphic video.” He reportedly made sexual advances toward her, including exposing his genitals, and monitored her location on Snapchat. The investigator substantiated two claims of sexual harassment: that Mr. Falcicchio made physical sexual advances and that he sent unwanted, sexually explicit messages. But the woman who came forward made more accusations.

The female employee alleges Mr. Falcicchio used the workplace as a “dating pool” to target multiple women and allegedly would hire and promote based on receptiveness to his advances. The legal counsel’s office said it would “require a more detailed investigation” to look at these broader accusations. At a news conference Wednesday, Ms. Bowser expressed remorse. “John’s behavior was wrong. Period,” she said, adding there would be an “after action report” soon with suggested policy changes. She also said she might call for a “management review” down the road. That’s not enough.

Mr. Falcicchio wasn’t just any city employee. He was the highest-ranking bureaucrat for eight years. He held multiple roles: Ms. Bowser’s chief of staff, deputy mayor for planning and economic development, and adviser to her campaign.

All of this raises concerns about the culture and procedures in the mayor’s office. Ms. Bowser in 2017 released a “mayor’s order” with enhanced policies to protect against sexual harassment in the workplace. It required training for all employees and that each agency designate a sexual harassment officer. Clearly, this wasn’t sufficient, especially when a top-level staffer was implicated. An independent ombudsman of some kind would likely do better.

Similarly, there’s a potential conflict of interest when one part of the mayor’s office investigates another — and the way the Falcicchio report emerged should not build confidence. Only a summary of findings was released publicly instead of the full 65-page report. D.C. regulations require sexual harassment investigations to be completed within 60 days. Emailed allegations arrived on March 8. (Mr. Falcicchio resigned nine days later.) The June 17 summary report came 100 days later.

Too many questions remain. The city needs a full accounting of what happened with Mr. Falcicchio, including how widespread it was and what city resources he used. That can come only from an independent review by a third party that is not connected to the mayor. The D.C. Council should act swiftly to launch such an investigation. A majority of council members (eight of 13) say they want one.

Meanwhile, D.C.’s U.S. attorney should examine these allegations for possible criminal wrongdoing. A second female employee has also come forward alleging unwanted sexual harassment by Mr. Falcicchio. A city investigation into those allegations is ongoing.

Yes, further review will cost money. But it would be worth the resources for the trust it restores in the D.C. government — and for the precedent it sets for handling sexual harassment claims with the urgency and gravity they require.

