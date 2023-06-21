Listen 5 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

The Justice Department’s report on Minneapolis policing confirms what its March findings on Louisville hinted at: The Civil Rights Division has been listening and learning. Last week, the department issued its report from a two-year civil rights investigation of the Minneapolis Police Department. That report followed the March release of Justice’s investigation of police practices in Louisville.

The policing reports are the first issued under the Biden administration and, at first, they might appear to be simply the latest editions of the kinds of “scathing” findings on policing issued during Barack Obama’s presidency. But they are different. And that difference holds the promise of a new era.

As someone who was closely involved with the division’s “pattern or practice” police investigations and consent-decree negotiations during the Obama years, and who watched as this work was shut down during the Trump term, I’ve been watching to see what tack Justice would take under the new administration, especially in the wake of the protests following George Floyd’s murder in 2020 and increasing concerns about crime rates.

The Minneapolis and Louisville findings reflect the division’s evolved understanding of how to achieve police reform in at least three important ways:

Perhaps most striking, and most promising: The reports recognize that effective and lawful policing sometimes requires the police to step back.

Both the Minneapolis and Louisville reports state flatly that some calls regarding mental health or other behavioral health crises “do not require a law enforcement response,” and that when officers respond unnecessarily to such situations, the results are “often ineffective and harmful,” even fatal. The Justice Department investigations supported this finding by documenting poor results when police responded as compared with the results achieved by Minneapolis’s Behavioral Health Response team.

Further, the reports do not limit the need for alternative approaches to public safety to mental health crises. The Minneapolis report notes a broader need to pursue “approaches to addressing crime other than through policing,” such as using violence interrupters and public health prevention strategies, to move away from policing tactics that reliably produce harmful racial disparities.

That is a major step forward. Although previous Justice Department reports, most notably in Baltimore, have addressed the need for a better police response to people in mental health crisis, these new reports are the first to make clear that an effective public safety system requires responders other than police. Further, the reports find legally culpable not just the police departments but also the cities in which they operate — for discriminating against people with behavioral health disabilities in how they respond to calls for assistance.

The upshot is clear: We cannot end police misconduct if we focus only on policing.

For the first time, the Justice Department provides an explicit description of how constitutional law permits, and even facilitates, ineffective and racially discriminatory policing.

The Minneapolis report discusses how “pretext” stops — during which officers use a minor violation as an excuse to look for evidence of another crime — might be lawful under the Fourth Amendment but nonetheless create “opportunities for biased enforcement,” given how easy it is to commit a legal infraction. The Louisville report similarly contains a long explanation of how reliance on “pretextual enforcement,” especially by Louisville’s VIPER street crimes unit and in predominantly Black neighborhoods, helps explain the racial disparities in policing outcomes.

Justice has previously recognized that pretext stops lead to patterns of unlawful policing, and previous consent decrees, including in Baltimore and Ferguson, Mo., have included limits on their use. But neither of those reports even used the word “pretext.” The discussions of pretext in these recent reports reads as a warning to cities everywhere of the consequences of failing to regulate policing more restrictively than current interpretations of the Constitution permit.

The reports place new emphasis on the harm of First Amendment violations against journalists and members of the public who are protesting, documenting or critiquing police conduct.

The Minneapolis report states plainly, “The press has a distinct and essential role in maintaining our democracy,” and in both cities, Justice discusses police arresting or attacking people and destroying their phones in response to nonviolent, constitutionally protected activity.

This emphasis conveys a heightened appreciation of how important it is that police protect democratic tenets, not undermine them. And yet we cannot always rely on police to do so. Just as the world would not know what Derek Chauvin did to George Floyd without the footage captured by the steady hand of 17-year-old Darnella Frazier, we will never have a full picture of policing and its harms unless we protect the rights of those outside the police to document and report on police conduct.

For now, the promise reflected in these two reports is just that — a promise. Whether it blossoms into real change depends in part on whether and how the Civil Rights Division incorporates its findings into the consent decrees it is negotiating with Minneapolis and Louisville, and whether the public and the judges overseeing the implementation of those decrees hold the cities to these agreements.

But credit where it’s due: There is no denying that the Louisville and Minneapolis findings lay the groundwork for more effective enforcement by the Civil Rights Division to protect communities from ineffective and abusive police practices.

