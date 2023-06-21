Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

Regarding the June 16 Metro article “Senate deal would add four long-distance flights to National”: I wonder who’s protecting the several hundred thousand people along the Reagan National Airport flight path who are affected by the noise. In my early days in the region, the airport imposed nighttime noise limits between 10 p.m. and 6:59 a.m. that reduced the number of flights during those hours. Now, we routinely hear planes roaring down the runway at 6 a.m. and landing at midnight.

My family wakes up every morning to this relentless roar and rarely can go back to sleep. In addition, the sound is amplified by the reflective surfaces of the heavy density of new high-rise buildings in the area, including Amazon’s. After Metro was extended to Washington Dulles International Airport at the cost of several billion dollars, what is the point of adding more flights at National? The “poor” people coming from afar can’t afford transit to and from Dulles? Rubbish.

How did all these factors fit in the negotiations? Remember the camel’s nose in the tent.

Larry O’Reilly, Arlington

Residents who live under and near Reagan National Airport’s flight paths and visitors to the National Mall from around the world are already exposed to a conveyor belt of noise spikes from more than 400 aircraft every day. Unlike with highways, there is no sound barrier for this noise. It undermines the serenity and grandeur of our treasured national monuments and poses a serious health threat for tens of thousands of residents.

Larger aircraft that are used for long-haul flights tend to produce even worse noise pollution than smaller aircraft. The weight of their extra fuel requires more thrust on takeoff, their larger airframes create more noise, and they have an immense noise footprint that can be miles wide. According to the American Public Health Association, such “unwanted and disturbing sound increases the risk for a variety of negative health outcomes such as heart disease, diabetes, hypertension, hearing loss, and sleep disturbance.” If National’s slot and perimeter rules are weakened, the injurious aircraft noise problem that already plagues tens of thousands of residents and visitors to our beautiful city from around the world will be worsened. We are counting on Congress to do the right thing by leaving these protective rules in place.

Anne Hollander and Janelle Wright, Bethesda

The writers are founders and leaders of the Montgomery County Quiet Skies Coalition of Maryland.

