Regarding Charles Lane’s June 15 Thursday Opinion column, “The misguided assault on Fort Liberty”:
When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) supports naming military bases for enslavers, he discredits one of the most important Christian moral movements in history. The antislavery movement started with the evangelical William Wilberforce in England and the Quakers in America. Those Christians who fought against slavery were not “woke.” They were moral heroes who made this country a more perfect nation. Their antislavery beliefs were rooted in the biblical belief that all people are created in the image of God. Conservative Eric Metaxas’s “Amazing Grace” is a biography about the heroism of Wilberforce.
Some conservatives have claimed that today’s antiabortion movement is morally similar to the antislavery movement of the 1800s. That comparison loses its power when former president Donald Trump and Mr. DeSantis promote enslavers as heroes rather than the Christians of the antislavery movement.