When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) supports naming military bases for enslavers, he discredits one of the most important Christian moral movements in history. The antislavery movement started with the evangelical William Wilberforce in England and the Quakers in America. Those Christians who fought against slavery were not “woke.” They were moral heroes who made this country a more perfect nation. Their antislavery beliefs were rooted in the biblical belief that all people are created in the image of God. Conservative Eric Metaxas’s “Amazing Grace” is a biography about the heroism of Wilberforce.