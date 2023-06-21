Listen 5 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

The Treasury Department announced last week that the national debt had passed $32 trillion for the first time. Yet even as the biggest domestic threat to the nation’s future increases, our political class offers no answers beyond a periodic scuffle, as with the one recently concluded in Washington, over raising the debt ceiling. Don’t look for answers from a president and a leading contender for that office who compete in their pledges to make things worse.

But wait! Technology to the rescue! Because human intelligence, at least the American variety, has proved incapable of squaring federal spending and future promises with any conceivably available resources, I thought we might repair to our new oracle, intelligence of the artificial kind. I put the question of our monstrous national debt to ChatGPT.

I’ll say one thing for this gizmo. It is as quick and articulate as advertised. When I posed the first of what turned into several questions, the reply from the new friend I decided to think of as “Artie” was instantaneous and well-expressed. Asked “What are the odds of a U.S. federal debt crisis?” Artie began with a disclaimer: “As an AI-language model, I cannot predict the future, but I can provide you with some information and analysis,” going on helpfully to note that the United States has “one of the largest burdens in the world.”

Advertisement

Undeterred by this Artful dodging, I tried again: “What are the chances on a scale of 0 to 100%?” Artie was too clever to fall for that: “I cannot provide a definitive probability … many experts believe the risk is relatively low in the short term, but it could increase if the federal government fails to address the underlying issues.” You don’t say.

I attempted one more angle, asking for an estimate of a crisis in the next 30 years, but Artie stuck resolutely to the script. “I cannot give a precise estimation … it is challenging to predict the likelihood … it is essential to monitor the situation.”

Giving up on that approach, I switched from the likelihood (which without major policy change is mathematically certain anyway) to the consequences, inquiring, “What would a federal debt crisis look like?” I got back a short economics lecture on investor confidence, higher interest rates, a default on obligations, followed by recession, inflation and high unemployment.

Advertisement

At the end of that reply came a flicker of recognition of the worst danger, when Artie mentioned “social unrest, particularly if the government has to implement severe austerity measures.” But even here, there was no mention of the entitlement programs that are powering the nation toward the edge of the canyon. The most Artie had to offer was “It’s crucial for governments to address the underlying issues driving the rise in debt to avoid such a scenario.”

Gradually, it dawned on me that conversing with Artie was just like talking to a standard-issue American politician. The P in the acronym means “pretrained,” and, boy, is Artie well-trained in political-peak, presumably from devouring jillions of words of what passes for modern public discourse. Artie has learned all the tricks of the trade.

Don’t like the question? Duck and address the one you wanted to be asked. Scared to deal with the heart of the problem? Just leave it out of your answer. Confronted inescapably with a stark and dangerous reality? Acknowledge the issue but avoid recommending solutions that some might find unwelcome. Stay “on message” no matter what.

Advertisement

I made one last attempt, asking, “What actions should be taken to avert a national debt crisis?” Here at last, after proclaiming that “the U.S. national debt is a complex issue with no easy solution,” Artie coughed up some specifics.

The choices were instructive — and tellingly biased: higher taxes so that the wealthy and corporations pay “their fair share,” a carbon tax “to address climate change” (who asked about climate?); “address income inequality” with a higher minimum wage and progressive taxation (as though the United States didn’t already have the developed world’s most progressive tax system). Finally, almost perfunctorily, came a mention of spending reduction of “unnecessary programs” and the entitlements that dwarf all other debt drivers — and whose current promises cannot possibly be kept.

The unimaginable mountain of debt we are on track to dump on future generations is the test of our maturity as a self-governing people, and we are flunking abysmally, as skeptics throughout history have predicted polities like ours inevitably will. The economic damage will be severe, but the sense of social betrayal even worse.

Advertisement

AI might well bring miracles and solve problems far more complex than paying our national bills, but apparently Artie is too well-trained a politician to step up to this one. If our republic is to remain free and successful, I guess it will have to be old-fashioned human intelligence that pulls it off. There’s the old saying “Now that the money has run out, we shall have to begin to think.” For ourselves.

Share