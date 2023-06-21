Sewing the Seasons Opinion "Summer" by Avis Collins Robinson, 2023. (Photographed by Steve Parke for The Washington Post)

Avis Collins Robinson is a visual artist best known for her paintings and abstract quilts that explore America’s tensions over race, gender, oppression and history. “Summer” reflects light and oppressive heat. This piece, unlike “Spring,” is built from lightweight, light-colored, natural fabrics — cottons and silks, denim and a bandanna. One piece is cut from jeans that belonged to my late brother Eddie. Like him, it signals to me exuberance, family and rich, complicated history.

Here’s the history. My grandmother, Annie Marie Chambliss, was born on July 4, 1906, in Sussex County, Va., about midway between Petersburg and Norfolk. When I was a child, Independence Day was Grandma Annie Day. That meant a grand picnic in our yard in Montgomery County in Maryland. It meant the arrival of my relatives from Baltimore in a car loaded with bushels of steamed blue crabs and corn on the cob from the Lexington Market. It meant my grandmother’s homemade potato salad, coleslaw, hot rolls, fruit pies and poundcake, with plenty of punch to drink — all of it enjoyed amid much laughter and the constant waving of fly swatters.

The next morning, my grandmother would take me shopping for fabric and patterns. Then she would teach me to redraft those patterns, if necessary, to create the garment I envisioned. (Which led to the lesson about how modifying a pattern had consequences, which emerged when I tried to make pieces fit together.) While she was teaching me how to sew, my grandmother also used this time to teach me the history of the two sides of my family — the Hamlins and Chamblisses.

When my grandmother passed away, my mother took me down to see the family’s 20-acre “home place” near Wakefield in Sussex County. We stopped at a convenience store near the land, and a White woman saw my mother, yelled her name and ran over to greet us. They chatted for a few minutes about family, and then we went our separate ways. “Who was that?” I asked my mother. Her reply: “Oh, she’s from the White side of my family.” She went on to explain that some of her ancestors had been manumitted — granted their freedom — by that woman’s family, and that the Black and White branches had remained in the area and kept in touch.

I was 28 years old and this was a complication about my proud Black family that I hadn’t anticipated. I knew that we, like most African Americans, had distant White ancestors as well. I had no idea that — atypically — we not only knew who some of those ancestors were, but the families mutually acknowledged the relationship. I subsequently learned more of the history: In May 1782, the Virginia General Assembly allowed slaveholders to manumit their slaves at will, without government approval. The Hamlins were Quakers whose church opposed slavery and who took advantage of the liberal statute. A superseding Virginia law passed in 1806 narrowed this path to freedom — and ordered that African Americans who were released from bondage had to leave the state within a year. Those who failed to do so risked being forced back into enslavement. But my ancestors defiantly stayed put in Virginia. They built a home and worked the land that sustained generations of Hamlins and Chamblisses well into the 20th century.

When my mother and I arrived at the farm, she pointed to an overgrown corner of the land and said, “The Hamlin-Chambliss cemetery is in there. All my ancestors are buried on this property. I am giving you this land, and trusting that you will never, ever sell it.” It wasn’t until years after my mother passed away that I was able to clear away the thick foliage and find that cemetery. There were sunken areas that clearly were graves. And after more searching, I found a large headstone with a hand-chiseled inscription: “Marie Ann Chambliss 1809-1909.”

She was my grandmother’s great-grandmother. Born the year Thomas Jefferson left the presidency, she had lived through the Civil War, Reconstruction, the imposition of Jim Crow and the invention of the automobile.

As my interest in African American history deepened, the first document I ever collected reminded me of my grandmother’s connection with Independence Day.

It is the record of the sale of a “Negro girl” named Roofee and her son Cesar in Rhode Island in January 1776. The seller was the estate of a man named Jeremiah Gardiner, who had recently died; the buyer was Beriah Brown, the county sheriff. A few months later, Jefferson would write the Declaration of Independence, filled with beautiful words that did not apply to that young woman and her child.

I have kept my family’s land in Sussex County and am making plans to pass it on to the next generation. Aside from the gravesites I know of, I am sure there are more to be found. I had to repair Marie Ann Chambliss’s gravestone, though. When I went to visit the land a few years ago, I saw that someone in a truck had gone out of their way to drive over the headstone and break it into two pieces. The stone resembled shards of fabric, I thought — material that once was cut apart could be sewn back together, stitched into something new.