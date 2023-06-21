Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Baruch Weiss, a former federal prosecutor in the U.S. attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York, is a partner at Arnold & Porter and a criminal defense lawyer who handles Espionage Act cases. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The charges in the indictment against Donald Trump might seem simple: Trump finished his term as president, became an ordinary citizen, yet retained 31 classified documents that, under the Espionage Act, he should have returned to the government upon demand. He compounded his wrongdoing by lying and obstructing.

But as a former federal prosecutor and a defense attorney who has handled Espionage Act cases, I can tell you that prosecutions under that law are tricky. And Trump’s will be extraordinarily so.

Let’s start with the allegation that Trump retained classified documents, including some marked top secret. That sounds incriminating, but it doesn’t mean he committed a crime. The Espionage Act makes no reference to classified documents. It couldn’t — it is a World War I-era statute, enacted long before our classification system was established. Rather than using terms such as “top secret,” the statute prohibits the retention of “information relating to the national defense.” But how exactly do you define that?

The courts have interpreted that language to cover nonpublic information that, if disclosed, could damage national security. That is the standard Trump’s prosecutors will be held to.

But hasn’t the government met that standard by showing that the information was classified? Not necessarily. We have a serious, acknowledged over-classification problem in the United States. Some documents that need to be classified for only a day — “We attack at dawn” — then remain classified for years. Others should never have been classified in the first place, but federal employees overclassify because of a better-safe-than-sorry attitude. Congress passed the Reducing Over-Classification Act in 2010. It did not help. According to recent credible estimates, as much as 90 to 95 percent of the information that is classified should not be.

Consequently, the Justice Department is stuck with proving that the Trump documents contain nonpublic information that is potentially damaging.

Trump’s defense attorneys will probably comb the internet to demonstrate that the information in the classified documents was public and therefore could not have harmed national security. The amount of material out there is remarkable, and based on my experience, it would not be unusual to find that much of the information in the 31 retained documents — especially the older ones — is already publicly available.

Whether the documents are potentially damaging will undoubtedly end up being the subject of expert testimony, from both sides. Trump, if he testifies (and given the high stakes in this case, coupled with his unparalleled level of self-assurance, he might well ignore what is almost sure to be his lawyers’ advice and testify), will bring all the expertise that an ex-president carries in this arena. Prosecutors will be forced to rebut Trump’s expert testimony that there was no risk to national security in the documents.

If they overcome all these challenges, the prosecutors will then have to balance the need to protect the information in the documents with the need to disclose it. As far as we know, Trump did not disseminate the documents; the indictment describes some level of disclosure with respect to only two of them. Thus, in contrast to many Espionage Act cases, in which the information has been publicly disclosed, the information in this case is pretty much still secure. Apparently, the prosecutors want to keep it that way and therefore limited the 49-page indictment’s description to generalities, such as “information regarding defense and weapons capabilities of both the United States and foreign countries; United States nuclear programs; potential vulnerabilities of the United States and its allies to military attack; and plans for possible retaliation in response to a foreign attack.”

But to convict Trump, the prosecutors will have to show all 31 documents to the jury, making them public and available to anyone — including our foreign enemies. Moreover, my experience in Espionage Act cases has shown that the prosecution often has to disclose additional classified information to explain why the retained documents were potentially damaging. The government will have to reveal vastly more classified information than if it decided not to proceed with the case. And that does not include the additional classified documents the defense will claim it needs to show to make its case.

The government might try to persuade the judge to invoke an exception known as the “silent witness rule,” which allows the judge to determine that certain information is so sensitive, it should be disclosed only to the jury. But because the Constitution provides a right to a public trial, the exception cannot be invoked if it meaningfully interferes with the public’s ability to understand the proceedings. In this case, to understand whether the information is potentially damaging, the public will need to have a good sense of what the 31 documents say.

Another challenge facing the prosecutors is evident in the indictment itself. After initially turning over some papers, Trump retained more than 140 classified documents, which the government then had to obtain by either subpoena or search warrant. But the government charged him for only 31 documents. Thus the prosecutors have already limited their case, either because the remaining documents were innocuous or were so damaging to U.S. national security that the government had to avoid making them public.

Finally, the government will have to contend with the fact that Trump had legitimate access to the documents while president. Under the Espionage Act, the prosecution must prove the defendant acted “willfully,” meaning he understood that what he was doing was wrong. Prosecutors must convince the jury that Trump subjectively knew that as an ex-president who had presumably seen all these documents while in office, he would be committing 31 felonies by keeping them. That will not be easy.

But what about the counts charging Trump with concealment, obstruction and false statements? Won’t these be easy enough to prove? Yes, they are comparatively straightforward, but if the prosecution fails to prove the Espionage Act counts, it might find the jury reluctant to convict a former president for trying to conceal conduct that the government could not prove was criminal.

Prosecuting Espionage Act cases is tough.

