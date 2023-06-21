The June 18 front-page analysis by Dan Balz, Ann E. Marimow and Perry Stein, “ Democracy at risk with defendant candidate ,” acknowledged that Donald Trump has taken and could continue to take actions that “could further undermine confidence in democracy and the rule of law as the former president seeks a return to the White House while defending himself against federal and state criminal charges.”

However, nowhere in the article was any mention of the numerous Republican enablers who could end Mr. Trump’s candidacy in an instant. Where was the discussion of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (Calif.), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) or other prominent voices in the Republican Party who either downplay the threat of another Trump presidency or make false equivalences that President Biden and other Democrats are as bad or worse than Mr. Trump? It might be a given that Republican truth-tellers would lose their jobs. But that is precisely the point: Republicans appear to place gaining and maintaining control of government above laws and our democracy. Mr. Trump is entitled to his day in court, but those who make his candidacy possible should be called out for putting democracy at risk.