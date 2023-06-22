Opinion (Video: Glenn Harvey for The Washington Post)

Listen 8 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

When Tom Hanks recently declared that he expects an AI version of himself to keep performing after his death, the so-called Everyman actor hinted at a future that’s coming for all of us. Hollywood’s special effects and computer-generated imagery have long tricked us into believing in what isn’t real. But today’s deepfake technology goes further, promising a future of “live” musical performances from the dead. Last year, a convincing AI avatar of Elvis Presley, the product of a collaboration between an onstage singer and a technologist, appeared on “America’s Got Talent,” and a less polished avatar of the Notorious B.I.G. performed a posthumous concert in the metaverse.

Skip to end of carousel Why I’m writing a column on the future arrow left arrow right The future isn’t written yet, and that’s why I’m writing this column: to start fresh conversations about what’s possible in the years and decades ahead. Culture, science, technology and even politics are ever-changing — sometimes regressing, sometimes evolving. Yet we often assume that what’s here and now is here to stay. I want to investigate what it will take to solve big problems so that that future feels different from today — and also distinct from the past. I’ll examine trends and solutions that demonstrate the art of the possible, and offer a clear-eyed look at barriers to progress. I will aim to examine my subjects with healthy skepticism, but never too much cynicism. From time to time, I’ll invite readers to say what they imagine for the future, and where they see signs of progress. 1 / 3 End of carousel

Technology to make deepfakes that closely resemble real people is poised to get even better, and more accessible, with growing commercial investment. Last week, the multilingual AI video company Synthesia announced it had achieved a $1 billion valuation after raising $90 million in new investment.

Advertisement

When Natalie Cole sang a live duet with a simple video of her late father, Nat King Cole, or when Tupac Shakur appeared as a projection onstage at Coachella, no one could have mistaken the apparitions for the genuine articles. A future when we can actually be duped by high-tech versions of our favorite dead performers holds some appeal — supercharging the nostalgia served up by cover bands like the Fab Four and Dark Star Orchestra. And if AI clones are going to power efforts to disinform the masses about elections, distort geopolitical outcomes, create revenge porn and prey on unwitting grandparents for cash, the public deserves as a consolation prize deepfake concerts from Tina Turner and David Bowie.

Follow this author Bina Venkataraman 's opinions Follow

But what about people who aren’t so famous? Should we perform from beyond the grave, too, to nourish the nostalgia of family and friends who might want to remember us? We might want to think twice before haunting our friends and descendants like ghosts of Christmas past.

Grief tech is already on offer. So it might be inevitable, if trends hold, that someone will try to make an AI apparition of you.Seance AI offers an AI chatbot for the living to “communicate” with dead loved ones. Amazon has promised that Alexa will soon allow people to read to their grandchildren after they are dead via a digital voice likeness. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Post, and The Post’s interim CEO, Patty Stonesifer, sits on Amazon’s board.) HereAfter AI combines voice-cloning and the content of recorded conversations to let the living talk to artificial versions of the dead.

Advertisement

Entrepreneurs are building these tools ostensibly to help people bring back memories — though even AI enthusiasts are wary. “I’m all about the technology in general but am skeptical about its uses in this deeply emotional and human domain,” says Rabindra Ratan, a professor at Michigan State University whose research has shown how online avatars help people build confidence in the real world, and now advocates that people try to make deepfakes of themselves — but not of dead loved ones.

The current offerings are mostly stilted and glitchy — and a poor substitute for the experience of actually talking to a lost family member or friend. It turns out summoning the King’s likeness to sing and thrust his hips is simpler than capturing your late father’s full personality, let alone the unique way he interacted with each of his kids. And so far, most efforts have been retroactive, making it impossible to secure the consent of the dead (although entertainment industry fakers have attempted to get permission from performers’ estates).

However, as language models get better at imitating the natural speech of individuals, and as techniques improve for cloning human voices and facial expressions, it’s going to get easier to imagine a next generation of these technologies with the same degree of verisimilitude as the musical performances — that is, interactive AI avatars who survive us, embodied by augmented-reality holograms or robots who look and talk something like we once did.

Advertisement

For now, there is something vaguely predatory about selling grieving people a product that supports the fiction that they can speak with their dead relatives, even when the technology is not all that convincing. But future generations might one day have a less nefarious and more fun use for our AI avatars — if they are meant to project not an illusion of immortality amid acute grief, but episodic connection and education.

Getting the best out of these ghosts will require that the living exercise some foresight. Fame has compelled celebrities such as Hanks to wrestle with who holds the rights to their digital likenesses. Their guilds and lawyers are negotiating with Hollywood studios and record labels, and some performers are suing advertisers who make deepfake versions of them.

Copyright law doesn’t explicitly cover deepfakes, and even if it did, it would likely not be enforceable across countries. Some states have outlawed the use of deepfakes for political campaigns and revenge porn, and such reforms ought to be expanded to protect the living, whether famous or not. But we should also start worrying about how likenesses created by people with good intentions might outlive us.

Advertisement

At a minimum, consider putting your wishes regarding an AI avatar into your will. You might also exert some control by creating your own ghost in advance instead of leaving critical design choices to your descendants. Recordings of your conversations and habits will form the database that the avatar will use to communicate. When it comes to being remembered, some people like the hagiographic eulogy, the obituary that betrays no flaws or setbacks. You might similarly be tempted to emulate the many people who create virtual-reality and video game avatars that are more idealized versions of themselves — by making your AI ghost taller or more attractive, correcting that nervous tic, adding fluency in Finnish and Japanese, or picking an age in your heyday. You might even create a digital self who is less hot-tempered and more magnanimous with the kids.

The risk here is that your descendants will one day write you off as a long-dead egomaniac. This is why it’s wise to keep in mind that your AI avatar is not actually about you — as you won’t be around to experience its encounters. Rather than burnish your reputation, aim to represent the truth of your life to distant relatives who might want to meet you or understand the history you witnessed.

And be warned that the downsides of haunting people from the grave in the immediate aftermath of your death might exceed the glories. Your AI avatar will be more than the Taj Mahal while also being less: more a reflection of your living self than a grand monument — and yet also less marvelous. Although people have long preserved themselves and relatives for posterity in family portraits and littered the landscape with memorials, such remembrances are not mistakable for living versions of the dead, as digital deepfakes could be.

Advertisement

Avatars lurking around the living room could thwart the grieving process of the living, depriving them of the peace that comes from letting go. People already mistake and confide in chatbots as if they were human; those who are suffering loss might come to depend on AI avatars as stand-ins, prolonging their grief.

Ratan suggests there might be isolated instances, such as after an unexpected death, in which simulated interactions between the living and dead might help a person achieve closure. But it would pay to be cautious — to avoid the delicate grieving period altogether and instead cast AI avatars as future ancestors who could show up decades or even generations down the line as a connection to history and a family’s past. Having great-aunts and -uncles visit Passover seders and family reunions to share old stories and answer questions would be entertaining and edifying. At a broader scale, AI avatars could allow communities to preserve endangered languages by offering up elders as interlocutors for the young.

These ghosts need not pretend to any starring role among the living. Better that they make only cameo appearances. After all, no one wants a future in which the dead fail to exit stage right. The quest for immortality is ancient, and it’s starting to look its age — no matter what new technology dresses it up. A truly radical future would be one where people no longer try to live forever, where loss is accepted and the living are well taken care of — where we live, let die and make room for the new.