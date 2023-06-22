(Washington Post staff illustration; iStock) Opinion

Jennifer Finney Boylan is an English professor at Barnard College of Columbia University. Her most recent book is “Mad Honey,” co-written with Jodi Picoult. “The pain of not being myself,” says Rachel Fleit in her film, “Bama Rush,” “became greater than the pain of not fitting in.”

Fleit’s documentary, about sorority culture at the University of Alabama, is streaming on Max (the service formerly known as HBO). She’s referring to her experience as a bald woman — a person with alopecia — but as I watched her film, I found it hard not to think of the LGBTQ+ community, especially during this strangely bittersweet Pride month.

A lot of queer people spend a big part of our lives in just the way Fleit describes — fruitlessly trying to be the person others want us to be, trying against all odds to fit in to straight or cisgender culture. And then, when we finally come out as ourselves, sometimes we find that the members of the group we once longed to join reveal themselves as judgmental and cruel — exactly the kind of people you least want to hang around with, once you’ve found your courage.

When I transitioned back in 2000, I was greeted, mostly, with kindness and respect. “Welcome,” wrote a colleague of mine from University College Cork in Ireland, where I’d taught the year before. “It is bloody brilliant being a woman,” she said, welcoming me to the sisterhood.

Now, when I publish an essay about trans people, it’s inevitable that instead of kindness, I’ll receive an onslaught of right-wing talking points in response. Bully for you, the comments say. But what about trans women competing in sports? What about giving puberty blockers to children? What about locker rooms? And prisons? And pronouns? Why — they ask, in my favorite question about queer experience — do you always have to shove this down our throats?

Call it the Anti-Trans Tipping Point. What felt like the dawn of an era of growing acceptance in 2014, when Laverne Cox appeared on the cover of Time magazine, has become a time of uncertainty. Pride Month this year has felt unsettled: a time to celebrate, yes, but also a time to be aware that LGBTQ+ people, and trans people in particular, are at serious risk of losing much of the progress we have made.

And perhaps there’s no better sign of the changing times than in the stalled-out movement to allow nonbinary people and trans women to join sororities. The National Panhellenic Conference (the governing body of traditionally White sororities in the United States and Canada) elected to allow its member chapters to admit trans women in 2017, as the wave of trans acceptance still seemed to be moving forward. Four years later, an initiative before that same body to open the doors to nonbinary people was defeated. This year, the initiative failed again — by a much wider margin.

“We had hoped that we were moving the needle and gaining ground in the movement to make nonbinary people eligible for membership,” Roxanne Donovan told me in a phone interview, “but in fact we’ve been disheartened to watch as we’ve lost ground in tandem with the rise of anti-trans legislation and vitriol nationally.” Donovan is a former international president and current member of the international governing board of Delta Phi Epsilon, a sorority with more than 100 chapters and 67,000 initiated members in the United States and Canada. She has also been at the forefront of advocating for the admission of nonbinary people into sororities. “We found that gender nonbinary people seem comfortable in the environment of a sisterhood,” she said, “and we’re able to offer a place and a sense of belonging, which is what everybody is looking for.”

What trans and nonbinary people are in danger of losing is the very thing that we see so many of the women in “Bama Rush” yearning for: the hope of belonging, of finding sisters.

Of course, the sisterhood modeled in “Bama Rush” is a curious one, and it’s possible that many people watching will wonder why any woman, trans or cis, would want to be part of a system that demands girls fit into the mode we see in the film: performatively pretty, judgmental and, for the most part, White. One sorority in the film allegedly has a rule that before leaving the house, you have to have done two out of three: your makeup, your hair or your outfit. In the hour and 40 minutes of the documentary, the only time academics at the University of Alabama are mentioned is in passing, when one PNM (potential new member) says she wants to go into advertising. It’s as if many of these women are going to ’Bama to major in Sorority.

But the most moving character in “Bama Rush” is probably its director. In a powerful moment, Fleit turns the camera on herself and looks back at us with her great bald head. In her experience of trying to fit into a world that had no place for a bald woman, she says, “I feel like I rushed.” She wore a wig through her first year at college — sleeping in it, even going into the shower with it. Finally, she reached a day when she felt she had to out herself to the world, not for who she felt she had to pretend to be but for who she really was.

Watching her film, all I could think was, Girl. Tell me about it.

The poster for “Bama Rush” shows a woman who appears to be shouting in joy, as a tear rolls down her cheek. That image could also be seen as a symbol of Pride 2023: our joy and fierceness still intact but threats — and tears — all too close at hand.

On the poster, next to the cheering girl, are these words: “Acceptance is everything.”