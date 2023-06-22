According to the June 17 front-page obituary for Daniel Ellsberg, “Leaker exposed secrets of Vietnam War,” when he learned he had only months to live, he said he wanted to spend that time “giving talks and interviews about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the perils of nuclear war and the importance of First Amendment protections.” I was not surprised.
Some 25 years earlier, I had seen that passionate commitment to peace and truth firsthand. When Ellsberg was living on Connecticut Avenue, he often came to speak to communication arts students at Montgomery Blair High School, where I was a teacher. He spoke for two hours without notes and without a speaker’s fee. His speeches were mesmerizing and, at first, puzzling. Despite doing more than most to end U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War, Ellsberg said he still felt guilty for what he had done to perpetuate the conflict in his earlier years when he worked for the State Department. He said he was sorry he didn’t release the Pentagon Papers years earlier when they would have done more good. He pleaded, sometimes verging on tears, with our students to do the right thing when faced with ethical decisions. He made it clear that he had not always done so and had suffered as a result. Our students could not have had a better lesson in how to live a moral life.
John Mathwin, Rockville
Daniel Ellsberg’s leak of the Pentagon Papers began an era of mistrust of the federal government that persists today. The interim saw a false flag of yellowcake uranium that was fed to mainstream media and started the Iraq War. We still don’t know whether this was a selective leak of classified information or deliberate disinformation.
In any case, over-classification of secrets and mistakes hurts government credibility and democracy. As an independent citizen, I believe the government should curate its own databases to realize how hard it is before regulating others to prevent misuse of information.
Henry Chang, Bethesda