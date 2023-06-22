Some 25 years earlier, I had seen that passionate commitment to peace and truth firsthand. When Ellsberg was living on Connecticut Avenue, he often came to speak to communication arts students at Montgomery Blair High School, where I was a teacher. He spoke for two hours without notes and without a speaker’s fee. His speeches were mesmerizing and, at first, puzzling. Despite doing more than most to end U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War, Ellsberg said he still felt guilty for what he had done to perpetuate the conflict in his earlier years when he worked for the State Department. He said he was sorry he didn’t release the Pentagon Papers years earlier when they would have done more good. He pleaded, sometimes verging on tears, with our students to do the right thing when faced with ethical decisions. He made it clear that he had not always done so and had suffered as a result. Our students could not have had a better lesson in how to live a moral life.