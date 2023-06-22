Listen 3 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

“Unequivocally safer.” This is how Tesla CEO Elon Musk has described his company’s Autopilot capability — yet the data suggest that some equivocation might be in order. A Post investigation reveals that the number of deaths and serious injuries associated with Tesla’s driver-assistance technology is greater than previously reported. The most recent accounting by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration includes 736 crashes since 2019, at least 17 of them fatal. The statistics have surged since last spring, as more vehicles with these systems have rolled onto the country’s roadways. The figures involve both Autopilot, which allows cars to cruise highways without human intervention, and the newer Full Self-Driving feature, which introduces automaton to city and residential streets.

The data can’t capture incidents averted by one of these tools slamming on the brakes at just the right moment. And the number of wrecks involving cars of all kinds, estimated to have killed more than 40,000 last year, dwarfs any statistic involving driver-assistance vehicles.

Advertisement

Yet Tesla’s own safety claims suffer from a similar lack of context. The company has touted, time and time again, the supposedly lower rate at which its vehicles crash compared with their human-piloted counterparts. But Autopilot is designed for highways — while most collisions occur in more complex environments, when motorists encounter cross-traffic, cyclists, pedestrians and more. Plus, the clientele purchasing $45,000-plus electric vehicles tend to be well off, living in communities that experience fewer accidents in general.

Follow this author Editorial Board 's opinions Follow

Another roadblock to solid conclusions: Tesla has asked the NHTSA not to disclose which system, Autopilot or Full Self-Driving, was in use during fatal crashes.

Safety exaggerations have a cost — especially coupled with Mr. Musk’s aggressive marketing. Full Self-Driving, as Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg recently pointed out, can’t really drive itself at all, much less fully. A human is supposed to pay attention, ready to intervene, at all times. But that’s not the message the company has sent. Many wrecks have resulted from people expecting their vehicles to handle situations they’re just not equipped to deal with. One driver in Germany who police say displayed “drug-related symptoms” fell asleep with Autopilot on, using a steering-wheel weight to trick the system.

Advertisement

Yet Tesla hasn’t taken its foot off the gas. Full Self-Driving was rolled out to almost 400,000 new users in barely a year — during which time nearly two-thirds of all reported driver-assistance crashes occurred. This lasted until the company was forced to recall 362,758 cars equipped with the system because they were programmed, in essence, to violate traffic laws at yellow lights and stop signs.

Tesla has tried to correct past problems with its automation suite, including an apparent inability to detect stationary emergency vehicles. The NHTSA is probing those incidents, as well as fatal crashes involving motorcyclists. But the company should ensure it can prevent these and other reasonably foreseeable snags before introducing more automation at a rapid rate. The company should also level with the public about what its cars can and cannot do, both in its advertising rhetoric and in its information-sharing.

There’s reason to believe a driverless future will indeed be a safer future. But the way to get there isn’t to convince the public that underdeveloped capabilities are ready for prime time — or for rush hour.

Share