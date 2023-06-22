The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
The Post's View

Opinion Tesla should be honest about what ‘self-driving’ cars can and can’t do

By the
|
June 22, 2023 at 12:23 p.m. EDT
A driver charges his car at a Tesla Supercharger station on Nov. 16 in Miami. (Rebecca Blackwell/AP Photo)
3 min

“Unequivocally safer.” This is how Tesla CEO Elon Musk has described his company’s Autopilot capability — yet the data suggest that some equivocation might be in order.

A Post investigation reveals that the number of deaths and serious injuries associated with Tesla’s driver-assistance technology is greater than previously reported. The most recent accounting by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration includes 736 crashes since 2019, at least 17 of them fatal. The statistics have surged since last spring, as more vehicles with these systems have rolled onto the country’s roadways. The figures involve both Autopilot, which allows cars to cruise highways without human intervention, and the newer Full Self-Driving feature, which introduces automaton to city and residential streets.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

The data can’t capture incidents averted by one of these tools slamming on the brakes at just the right moment. And the number of wrecks involving cars of all kinds, estimated to have killed more than 40,000 last year, dwarfs any statistic involving driver-assistance vehicles.

Yet Tesla’s own safety claims suffer from a similar lack of context. The company has touted, time and time again, the supposedly lower rate at which its vehicles crash compared with their human-piloted counterparts. But Autopilot is designed for highways — while most collisions occur in more complex environments, when motorists encounter cross-traffic, cyclists, pedestrians and more. Plus, the clientele purchasing $45,000-plus electric vehicles tend to be well off, living in communities that experience fewer accidents in general.

Another roadblock to solid conclusions: Tesla has asked the NHTSA not to disclose which system, Autopilot or Full Self-Driving, was in use during fatal crashes.

Skip to end of carousel
  • D.C. Council reverses itself on school resource officers. Good.
  • Virginia makes a mistake by pulling out of an election fraud detection group.
  • Vietnam sentences another democracy activist.
  • Biden has a new border plan.
The D.C. Council voted on Tuesday to stop pulling police officers out of schools, a big win for student safety. Parents and principals overwhelmingly support keeping school resource officers around because they help de-escalate violent situations. D.C. joins a growing number of jurisdictions, from Montgomery County, Md., to Denver, in reversing course after withdrawing officers from school grounds following George Floyd’s murder. Read our recent editorial on why D.C. needs SROs.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) just withdrew Virginia from a data-sharing consortium, ERIC, that made the commonwealth’s elections more secure, following Republicans in seven other states in falling prey to disinformation peddled by election deniers. Former GOP governor Robert F. McDonnell made Virginia a founding member of ERIC in 2012, and until recently conservatives touted the group as a tool to combat voter fraud. D.C. and Maryland plan to remain. Read our recent editorial on ERIC.
In Vietnam, a one-party state, democracy activist Tran Van Bang was sentenced on Friday to eight years in prison and three years probation for writing 39 Facebook posts. The court claimed he had defamed the state in his writings, according to Radio Free Asia. In the past six years, at least 60 bloggers and activists have been sentenced to between 4 and 15 years in prison under the law, Human Rights Watch found. Read more of the Editorial Board’s coverage on autocracy and Vietnam.
The Department of Homeland Security has provided details of a plan to prevent a migrant surge along the southern border. The administration would presumptively deny asylum to migrants who failed to seek it in a third country en route — unless they face “an extreme and imminent threat” of rape, kidnapping, torture or murder. Critics allege that this is akin to an illegal Trump-era policy. In fact, President Biden is acting lawfully in response to what was fast becoming an unmanageable flow at the border. Read our most recent editorial on the U.S. asylum system.
End of carousel

Safety exaggerations have a cost — especially coupled with Mr. Musk’s aggressive marketing. Full Self-Driving, as Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg recently pointed out, can’t really drive itself at all, much less fully. A human is supposed to pay attention, ready to intervene, at all times. But that’s not the message the company has sent. Many wrecks have resulted from people expecting their vehicles to handle situations they’re just not equipped to deal with. One driver in Germany who police say displayed “drug-related symptoms” fell asleep with Autopilot on, using a steering-wheel weight to trick the system.

Yet Tesla hasn’t taken its foot off the gas. Full Self-Driving was rolled out to almost 400,000 new users in barely a year — during which time nearly two-thirds of all reported driver-assistance crashes occurred. This lasted until the company was forced to recall 362,758 cars equipped with the system because they were programmed, in essence, to violate traffic laws at yellow lights and stop signs.

Tesla has tried to correct past problems with its automation suite, including an apparent inability to detect stationary emergency vehicles. The NHTSA is probing those incidents, as well as fatal crashes involving motorcyclists. But the company should ensure it can prevent these and other reasonably foreseeable snags before introducing more automation at a rapid rate. The company should also level with the public about what its cars can and cannot do, both in its advertising rhetoric and in its information-sharing.

There’s reason to believe a driverless future will indeed be a safer future. But the way to get there isn’t to convince the public that underdeveloped capabilities are ready for prime time — or for rush hour.

The Post’s View | About the Editorial Board

Editorials represent the views of The Post as an institution, as determined through debate among members of the Editorial Board, based in the Opinions section and separate from the newsroom.

Members of the Editorial Board and areas of focus: Opinion Editor David Shipley; Deputy Opinion Editor Karen Tumulty; Associate Opinion Editor Stephen Stromberg (national politics and policy); Lee Hockstader (European affairs, based in Paris); David E. Hoffman (global public health); James Hohmann (domestic policy and electoral politics, including the White House, Congress and governors); Charles Lane (foreign affairs, national security, international economics); Heather Long (economics); Associate Editor Ruth Marcus; Mili Mitra (public policy solutions and audience development); Keith B. Richburg (foreign affairs); and Molly Roberts (technology and society).

Loading...