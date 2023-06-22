The June 18 Travel article about the biting bugs of summer, “ Your bug forecast for summer vacation ,” unfortunately gave the impression that the blacklegged (deer) ticks that transmit Lyme and other diseases are only starting to be a problem in Northern New England and Upstate New York. In fact, tick-borne diseases have been increasing in this region for several years.

An August 2022 U.S. News & World Report piece citing 2019 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data indicated that Maine, Vermont and New Hampshire have the highest incidence of Lyme in the United States per 100,000 people. Anaplasmosis, babesiosis and Powassan virus are other potentially serious diseases transmitted by deer ticks.

Residents and visitors enjoying the natural beauty and recreational activities in this region must take precautions against ticks in all but the coldest months. Young deer ticks, called nymphs, are active in early spring. Only the size of a poppy seed, they are fully capable of transmitting disease. I came down with anaplasmosis from a bite in Vermont in early May when there were still patches of snow on the mountains!