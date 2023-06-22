Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Max Boot’s June 19 column about me, “The GOP claims to be strong on defense. Tommy Tuberville shows otherwise.,” spent a lot of ink attacking me but showed no evidence that my hold on military nominations is affecting military readiness. The worst consequence that he came up with is that it might delay the release of a planning document. But Mr. Boot didn’t show how this delay would affect our military’s ability to fight and win wars.

This is because my hold is not affecting readiness. Acting officials are in each one of the positions that are due for a promotion. The hold affects only those at the very top — generals and flag officers. The people who actually fight are not affected at all.

Mr. Boot should know that the current military is top-heavy as never before. The ratio of generals to enlisted service members has more than quadrupled since World War II. We do not suffer from a lack of generals. We do, however, suffer from unprecedented recruiting failures.

This week, the Senate Armed Services Committee marked up this year’s defense bill. Chairman Jack Reed (D-R.I.) chose to mark up a separate bill on the Defense Department’s abortion policy (giving additional paid leave and reimbursing travel expenses for non-covered reproductive health care) instead of considering it as part of the defense bill.

Show votes might impress people inside the Beltway, but the American people expect members of Congress to do our jobs and legislate. And even if the committee passed an amendment to the defense bill, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) could simply strip it out when it got to the Senate floor.

I am not stopping anyone from getting confirmed, and I am not stopping anyone from voting. Democrats could simply put these nominations up for a vote, but they clearly don’t want to. Instead they wasted hours of Senate floor time trying to harangue me into letting the nominations pass through unanimous consent. This tactic hasn’t worked, and it won’t work. I am more than happy to vote on these nominations, and I would probably vote for many, if not most, of them.

I’ve said all along that I will drop my hold on unanimous consent under only two conditions: Democrats can follow the law or change the law. This is not too much to ask. In practice this means that, if the Democrats want to rush through these nominations by unanimous consent, then either the Pentagon must suspend the policy memo or Congress must pass legislation authorizing the policy.

Mr. Boot wrote that neither scenario is likely and that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin isn’t going to back down, either. But if Mr. Austin won’t suspend the memo, then it is clear that he must think facilitating abortion is more important than getting these promotions pushed through without using up Senate floor time.

If Democrats can’t pass legislation to authorize the abortion policy, then it shouldn’t be the policy. We ought to go back to the old policy, which had been in place for decades through Republican and Democratic administrations alike. This would not stop service members from getting abortions — but it would not force taxpayers to foot the bill.

Tommy Tuberville, Washington

The writer, a Republican, represents Alabama in the U.S. Senate.

