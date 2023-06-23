With all respect to Supreme Court Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr., his rationale for not reporting his all-expenses-paid participation in a private high-end Alaska “fishing trip” misses the point. The relevant dollar figure is not, as the economists would say, the marginal cost of his participation, or even the fully distributed cost, to the host. What’s relevant is the value received by Justice Alito — or, more precisely, the value to him, as the recipient, that a reasonable observer in possession of all the facts would view him as having received. No such observer could be comfortable with his acceptance of “hospitality” that goes for $1,000 per day on the commercial market (no matter how “rustic” the accommodations or how “homestyle” the food or inexpensive the wine), much less his acceptance of private-jet transportation that would have cost him $100,000 each way to hire on his own.