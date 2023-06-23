The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

June 23, 2023 at 2:16 p.m. EDT
The ChatGPT app on May 18 on an iPhone in New York. (Richard Drew/AP)

Regarding the June 18 front-page article “Congress seeks crash course on AI from insiders”:

I have been following artificial intelligence since about 2015. In the past few months, The Post has gone from an occasional AI article to several each week. Even with a technical background, it is hard to keep up and understand as much as is desirable.

It would be great if the AI course for Congress could be printed for the public with updated supplements every six to 12 months. Whether it’s printed by the media or the government, the hope is that the cost is kept low to promote widespread interest, education and distribution. This would probably result in a boom of teenagers becoming competent in AI, to the benefit of the United States and the world.

Jan Polissar, Bethesda

