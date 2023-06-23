I have been following artificial intelligence since about 2015. In the past few months, The Post has gone from an occasional AI article to several each week. Even with a technical background, it is hard to keep up and understand as much as is desirable.

It would be great if the AI course for Congress could be printed for the public with updated supplements every six to 12 months. Whether it’s printed by the media or the government, the hope is that the cost is kept low to promote widespread interest, education and distribution. This would probably result in a boom of teenagers becoming competent in AI, to the benefit of the United States and the world.