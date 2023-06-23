Regarding the June 18 front-page article “Congress seeks crash course on AI from insiders”:
It would be great if the AI course for Congress could be printed for the public with updated supplements every six to 12 months. Whether it’s printed by the media or the government, the hope is that the cost is kept low to promote widespread interest, education and distribution. This would probably result in a boom of teenagers becoming competent in AI, to the benefit of the United States and the world.
Jan Polissar, Bethesda