Catherine Rampell’s June 19 op-ed, “ All’s fair in love, war and beer boycotts ,” explored the hypocrisy of the anti-woke crowd enforcing its own form of cancel culture against certain companies, especially around LGBTQ+ issues. As Ms. Rampell noted, a Bud Light promotion “left some right wingers, ahem, triggered.”

Nonetheless, Ms. Rampell defended properly those individuals’ rights to vote with their pocketbooks any way they so choose. Ms. Rampell made the important distinction between consumer boycotts and government action, such as that by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and others. Ms. Rampell stated, “Politicians threatening to deploy the power of the state to reward friends and harm enemies? That way authoritarianism lies.” As usual, Ms. Rampell was correct.