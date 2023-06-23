The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion The first founding of the United States had it right

June 23, 2023 at 2:16 p.m. EDT
People take part in a Juneteenth event on June 19 along Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

Theodore R. Johnson’s June 19 op-ed, “Juneteenth is our second independence day,” was a great column, but I can’t agree with one phrase: “its second founding.”

No, no, no, there is no celebrating of a “second founding” of our country. The first founding had it correct. Our Declaration of Independence stated that “all men are created equal.” There should have been no problem with that statement, but at the time, it was thought that there could be an exception because enslaved people were considered property and, hypocritically, not people. Finally, on June 19, 1865, the hypocrisy was removed and the original founding with its original concept was brought to fruition. The job finally came to its original announced conclusion. No, we did not have a second founding.

Frank Cohn, Fort Belvoir

