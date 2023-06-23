No, no, no, there is no celebrating of a “second founding” of our country. The first founding had it correct. Our Declaration of Independence stated that “all men are created equal.” There should have been no problem with that statement, but at the time, it was thought that there could be an exception because enslaved people were considered property and, hypocritically, not people. Finally, on June 19, 1865, the hypocrisy was removed and the original founding with its original concept was brought to fruition. The job finally came to its original announced conclusion. No, we did not have a second founding.