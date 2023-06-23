Listen 9 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

The news for opponents of abortion, it seemed, couldn’t get much worse. Polls kept finding that most Americans favor legal abortion. Elections confirmed it. Republicans faced a dilemma: how to keep the loyalty of the pro-life minority without alienating the pro-choice public? A Washington Post columnist summed it up: “The great abortion debate is over. … The antiabortion forces have been routed.”

That was Charles Krauthammer, writing a few weeks after the election of Bill Clinton in 1992. That year was a nadir for pro-life political fortunes, and other artifacts from it show a similar lack of prescience. That summer, three justices of the Supreme Court had issued a ruling that fantasized about the country’s coming together behind its reaffirmation of Roe v. Wade.

The politics of abortion have changed a lot since then. Most momentously, the court overturned Roe in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization last year. But some patterns of the abortion debate endure. For the entirety of the past five decades, there have been many polls that suggest most people favor legal abortion, at least in some cases. For almost all of that time, the conventional wisdom has held that Republican opposition to abortion was a liability for the party — and many Republican politicians and strategists have shared that view and run from the issue. Divisions about how to proceed, too, have been a constant feature of the pro-life movement.

We are hearing a similar message now: Abortion is a weight dragging down Republicans, the main reason they underperformed in the midterm elections, a danger to them in elections to come. The fact that previous versions of these analyses turned out not to tell us much about how the abortion debate would go does not prove the current ones wrong. The political obstacles to pro-life political ambitions are real, and this time could be different. But we should be on guard that some of the same forces that have led in the past to an overestimation of those obstacles — such as the overrepresentation of pro-choice sentiment among Americans with college degrees and among journalists — could again be at work.

The torrent of stories about setbacks for pro-lifers has made it oddly easy to lose sight of the most basic point about abortion policy over the last year: The pro-life side is making huge gains. The Supreme Court no longer claims that our most fundamental law requires that the killing of unborn children be treated as a nonevent. In 23 states, legislators have banned abortion after six weeks or earlier; two more have banned it after 12 weeks. (Some of these bans are tied up in court.) In those places that have enacted new laws protecting abortion access, on the other hand, abortion had not been restricted before; they have for the most part ratified the status quo.

You might cheer or abhor these developments — and if in the latter camp you might object to the phrase “protecting unborn lives.” What can’t be denied is that policy has moved sharply in the direction opponents of abortion want. New regulations are bringing the number of abortions down.

The elections held in the midst of this massive and controversial change left Republicans in reasonably good shape. On net, they lost one Senate seat and two governorships. They lost majorities in five state legislative chambers. On the other hand, their candidates for the U.S. House got about three percentage points more votes than they had in 2020, which was enough to give them control of the body. It is true that even the gains Republicans made were disappointing given President Biden’s low approval rating. But what that means is that we are talking about modest electoral losses and muted victories, not crushing defeats.

Nor can Republicans’ underperformance be pinned entirely or even mostly on public enthusiasm for legal abortion. In Iowa, Florida, Georgia, Ohio and New Hampshire, Republican governors who had signed restrictions on abortion into law won big reelections; all five states, notably, have given their electoral votes to Democratic presidential candidates within the past three elections. In three of those states, the laws were designed to prohibit most abortions. On net, pro-life Republicans didn’t lose any governorships. (In Maryland and Massachusetts, Republican governors who refrained on principle from restricting abortion were succeeded by pro-choice Democrats.) For that matter, no Republicans running for reelection as governor or senator lost their races.

Where pro-life Republicans lost races that should in principle have been winnable for their party, the defeats had two common themes. Many of the candidates indulged Donald Trump’s fantasies about having won the 2020 election, a stance that made them look simultaneously disconnected from reality, subservient to one unpopular man, threatening to democracy and just plain weird. In at least two congressional races, this issue made a stark difference. In southwestern Washington and in Grand Rapids, Mich., pro-life incumbents who had voted to impeach Trump lost their primaries to Republicans who suggested the presidency had been stolen. The seats then went Democratic in November.

Many of the losing candidates also said or implied that they wanted to ban abortion with no exceptions for rape, incest or even threats to the mother’s life, a position that polling has consistently shown to be extremely unpopular. And several of the losing candidates — such as Herschel Walker, running for the Senate in Georgia, and Doug Mastriano, running for governor of Pennsylvania — fell into both categories.

The unpopularity of a no-exceptions stance helps to explain some of the most dramatic pro-life defeats of the past year. In Kansas and Kentucky, notwithstanding their Republican tilt, pro-lifers proposed ballot initiatives to undo state courts’ decisions to protect abortion. They lost, partly because simply removing that protected status left open the possibility of a complete ban — a point opponents emphasized. In Michigan and Wisconsin, pre-Roe state laws that included no exceptions for rape and incest remained on the books. Michigan passed a ballot initiative in November 2022 containing expansive protections for abortion in part because the alternative seemed to be a total ban. In April 2023, Republicans lost control of Wisconsin’s state supreme court in an election; the race had become, to a significant degree, a referendum on the state’s dormant law.

If those exceptions are clearly made, however, the political battle becomes much more even. In Gallup’s latest polling, only 13 percent of Americans think abortion should always be illegal. But add in the people who think it should be legal “only in a few circumstances,” and you’ve got 49 percent — while 47 percent think it should be legal in “most” or “all” circumstances. Majorities favor a ban after the first trimester.

The election results we have seen since Dobbs are proof that the pro-life movement faces serious political challenges. They’re not proof that those challenges are insurmountable ones or even ones inherent to the cause of providing legal protection for unborn children. Whether pro-lifers will be able to extricate themselves from Trump’s election conspiracy theories, or even are aware of the need to do so, remains an open question. Accepting the necessity of popular exceptions to abortion bans — particularly when circumstances seem to create a chance, however illusory, for prohibitions without those exceptions — is going to be difficult for a passionate subset of pro-lifers. But pro-life Republicans could take both of these steps without giving up on the goal of moving the country toward a more just dispensation on abortion; they could and should take them to advance that goal.

As elated as pro-lifers were by Dobbs, they know that it did not grant them victory in the debate over abortion policy; it merely enabled that policy to be set through democratic debates. They have to keep that debate open by blocking any sweeping federal legislation to protect abortion from regulation and keeping state constitutions free of mini-Roes.

They also have to build on their successes in the policy debates by adopting a posture of persistent persuasion. That means, among other things, emphasizing the places they agree with ambivalent voters (such as abortions after the first trimester) and not the places where they disagree (such as abortions in cases of rape and incest). They will have to secure as much legal protection as they can get and sustain over time while also pushing to expand the boundary of the feasible.

Whether pro-lifers should seek federal legislation on abortion, as the Republican platform has long endorsed, is presently a matter of contention among them. While no prohibition is likely to pass in the next several years, advocating a federal floor, such as a limit on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, might usefully refocus the national debate in a way that would aid pro-lifers. It would, for example, give skittish Republican politicians something to do beyond looking at their shoes when asked about abortion. The main action will, however, continue to be in the states.

There, pro-lifers will have to show that pro-life laws work, driving down the abortion rate without creating a hellscape of high maternal mortality and thwarted careers for women — something that might require red-state governments to do more to help low-income mothers, as Texas has recently committed to doing. Pro-life officials — and, for that matter, pro-choice officials — need to do much more to ensure that doctors and hospitals know that existing pro-life laws allow for the treatment of mothers with medical complications from pregnancy, and do not require physicians to wait until their condition becomes dire, even if it results in the death of the baby.

In Nebraska and North Carolina, pro-lifers have recently shown a tactical flexibility that bodes well for the movement’s future. They accepted that a 12-week ban was the only pro-life law capable of being enacted for the time being without giving up on the possibility of enacting greater protections later.

Pro-lifers are adjusting reasonably well to the new landscape of abortion politics. But we can always do better — and given what we understand the moral stakes to be, we have a moral obligation to try.

