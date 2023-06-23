Listen 4 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

Was the Saturday night release, without public notice, of a summary of the investigation by Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s Office of Legal Counsel into allegations of sexual harassment against former top Bowser adviser John Falcicchio a cynical scheme to bury a bad story on a busy three-day holiday weekend?

It’s really beside the point.

By Monday, The Post was all over the report, with coverage spelling out serious allegations against Falcicchio lodged by a person who worked in his department. Most significantly, the report “substantiated” charges that Falcicchio, formerly Bowser’s chief of staff and deputy mayor for planning and economic development, engaged in inappropriate conduct, including exposing his genitals and unwanted sexual touching. (The report stated that Falcicchio did not participate in the investigation; The Post reported that he also did not respond to its requests for comment.)

Other allegations, such as “sexual or attraction-based favoritism,” and “bullying” by Falcicchio’s senior staff, were not substantiated by the Mayor’s Office of Legal Counsel, which said they were outside its scope.

An investigation into allegations of a second accuser is apparently also underway. But enough is already known to warrant a full-scale review of Falcicchio’s behavior and the possibility that the enormously influential deputy mayor engendered a toxic workplace culture in the upper echelons of the D.C. government.

In light of the report, a majority of D.C. Council members have called for a broader, independent investigation into Falcicchio. They evidently believe Bowser’s office is an uncertain place to turn to for a thorough investigation of complaints against a mayoral loyalist whose responsibilities and interests, while under Bowser’s auspices, included practically everything within his heart’s desire. Bowser disagrees, to no surprise.

The mayor, a Democrat, has flatly declared, “John’s behavior was wrong, period,” adding that if any individual violates D.C.’s policies “for a sexual-harassment-free workplace, including John, they will be held accountable.” Pray tell, how? Falcicchio resigned on March 17. One striking bit of transparency in the four-page legal counsel summary were potentially identifying details about the accuser, which blindsided her and her lawyers. As for Falcicchio and accountability, Vanessa Natale, deputy director of the Mayor’s Office of Legal Counsel, said that though sometimes sexual harassment is a crime, she did not find that the allegations against the former deputy mayor rose to that level. Does the legal counsel get to decide? Or should prosecutors? If so, who should do it?

The Office of the Attorney General for the District of Columbia comes to mind.

To recall: After years of public outcry in response to sexual assault and workplace abuse allegations against Washington Commanders executives, including team owner Daniel Snyder, then-D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine (D) acted, launching an investigation.

After that, the D.C. Attorney General’s Office in a Nov. 10, 2022, news release announced a lawsuit against the Commanders and Snyder for allegedly “colluding to deceive District residents” about investigations into the team’s workplace culture and allegations of sexual assault. The AG’s office said it was charging forth on behalf of the team’s strong D.C. “fanbase.” Surely D.C. residents and their government need no less dedication from their local chief prosecutor, now D.C. Attorney General Brian L. Schwalb (D).

Back then, Racine spoke of interviewing “numerous witnesses, including former Commanders employees who experienced and witnessed harassment.” He said his office “also reviewed thousands of internal documents produced by the Commanders and the NFL, including emails.” Does the D.C. government deserve any less scrutiny? If it’s good enough for Synder and company, ought it not be good enough for Falcicchio and city hall?

Prosecutors need not be asked or pressured into doing what must come next.

Faced with a similar situation of a high-ranking national public figure suspected of wrongdoing, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland simply said: “No person is above the law in this country.” And then he and his department forged ahead.

The Mayor’s Office of Legal Counsel notwithstanding, no less is required of our own justice system here in D.C.

