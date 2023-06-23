Listen 5 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

Democrats are panicking over No Labels, the bipartisan group laying the groundwork for an independent unity ticket as an insurance policy if Donald Trump wins the GOP nomination. Democrats complain No Labels would bleed support from President Biden without winning Republican votes, thus handing the presidency to Trump. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In fact, No Labels can win Republican support — but only if it nominates the right candidates.

To be sure, a successful third-party ticket has been a quadrennial fantasy. And it’s true that in normal times, third-party candidates are nothing more than spoilers. But these are not normal times. Overwhelming majorities of Americans say they do not want a Trump-Biden rematch. A HarrisX poll for No Labels — which surveyed more than 26,000 registered voters in all 50 states — found that 69 percent don’t want Biden to run again and 62 percent don’t want Trump to run again. That level of dissatisfaction with the major parties’ top contenders is virtually without precedent.

If the system produces a Trump-Biden rematch anyway — as seems increasingly likely — then Republicans and Democrats who don’t like their choices have no safe harbor on the other side. Most Republicans won’t pull the lever for Biden, whom they consider the most catastrophic president since Jimmy Carter. And most Democrats certainly won’t vote for Trump, who they say belongs in prison rather than the Oval Office. If you think Biden is incompetent and Trump is unfit — as millions do — you have nowhere to go.

Enter No Labels, which says it could offer these voters the safe harbor they are longing for. A whopping 59 percent of respondents told HarrisX that, if faced with a Trump-Biden rematch, they would consider a moderate independent ticket — including 59 percent of Democrats, 53 percent of Republicans and 70 percent of independents. In other words, No Labels starts out with a ceiling of potential bipartisan support more than 20 points higher than the ceiling for Ross Perot in 1992, who never polled higher than 38 percent.

But without names at the head of the tickets, these numbers demonstrate only a yearning for an alternative. To translate that desire into votes, No Labels needs candidates who can win actual support from voters of both parties.

If it nominates Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) for president, a possibility Manchin does not discount — and then selects a Republican of similar stature as his running mate — No Labels could put forward the first serious, credible third-party ticket in modern times. Unlike Evan McMullin, Jill Stein or even Perot, Manchin is a sitting senator and former governor with a national profile and record of accomplishment. In different times, he could credibly be the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee.

If the worry is that No Labels can’t draw Republican votes, then the solution is simple: put a real Republican on the ticket — a full-spectrum conservative who in normal times could serve on a GOP ticket. Which means it can’t be someone from the Never Trump wing, or a pro-choice Republican who would have no shot at ever winning the party’s nomination.

For most Republicans, the main obstacle to voting for a third party is abortion. According to Gallup, nearly 8 in 10 Republicans today consider themselves pro-life, an all-time high. In 2016, abortion would have doomed a No Labels bid, because the Supreme Court was on the ballot. Many Republicans held their noses and voted for Trump, hoping he would appoint conservative justices who would overturn Roe v. Wade. He did just that, delivering a 6-3 conservative majority on the high court.

Ironically, Trump’s perfect record on Supreme Court appointments has opened the way for No Labels to defeat him. With its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the court took the abortion issue out of federal hands and sent it to the states. And because no justices appear near retirement, the court’s conservative majority seems secure, for the moment at least. This means a brief window exists in which pro-life Republicans can feel free to take a risk and vote for a third-party ticket — as long as it stays neutral on abortion and promises not to pursue federal legislation either to codify Roe or to restrict abortion.

If No Labels paired Manchin with a pro-choice Republican, that window would close: The ticket would rightly be seen by Republicans as a Democratic stalking horse. And without Republican support, it would be nothing more than the spoiler Democrats fear. But if No Labels neutralizes the abortion question, it can appeal to voters from both sides who are sick of being forced to choose between the extremes.

Let’s be clear: a No Labels ticket should not be necessary. Right now, the Republican field offers an embarrassment of riches. Almost any serious GOP contender except Trump could crush Biden, who is one of the least popular presidents in the history of presidential polling. If the GOP squanders that opportunity and nominates Trump, many Republicans will face an agonizing choice in 2024. No Labels could offer them a centrist alternative — and give Americans a second chance for the unity and bipartisanship they thought they were voting for in 2020.

Just as 2016 gave us a populist uprising, 2024 could give us the revenge of the great American middle — and a bridge back to normalcy, sanity and moderation.

