Catherine Rampell’s June 18 column, “How much did Congress lose by defunding the IRS? Way more than we thought.,” with graphics by Youyou Zhou, cited authoritative research that estimates the amount of revenue lost by the federal government as a result of Republican insistence on “clawing back” a significant portion of the added tax enforcement funding granted to the IRS in the Inflation Reduction Act. The column highlighted the importance of strengthening the IRS if we are to reduce our deficits.
It has been authoritatively established that tax evasion or tax cheating has reached a level of $600 billion annually and growing. Former IRS commissioner Charles O. Rossotti, with whom I have worked, has demonstrated how and why this cheating is occurring, and his work was instrumental in encouraging the Biden administration to strengthen and modernize the IRS through the added funding in the Inflation Reduction Act.
Republicans have made known their hostility to the IRS going back to the tea party ascendancy in 2010. By systematically starving the IRS of resources, Republicans have made it increasingly difficult for the IRS to do its job of serving the taxpayer and enforcing the tax laws. Republicans’ motivation appears to be little more than rewarding their tax-cheating supporters.
Alexander Boyle, Chevy Chase