Catherine Rampell’s June 18 column, “How much did Congress lose by defunding the IRS? Way more than we thought.,” with graphics by Youyou Zhou, cited authoritative research that estimates the amount of revenue lost by the federal government as a result of Republican insistence on “clawing back” a significant portion of the added tax enforcement funding granted to the IRS in the Inflation Reduction Act. The column highlighted the importance of strengthening the IRS if we are to reduce our deficits.