Regarding the June 22 news article “As sub search widens, OceanGate safety questions mount”: As a former member of the U.S. Navy Submarine Force, I am puzzled by the fact that the commercial mini-submarine visiting the Titanic went missing without a trace. Of course, working underwater at great depths where the Titanic wreckage lies poses a risk. Fundamental to military submarines is an emergency beacon that can be used to precisely locate a distressed boat without searching a broad area. The Titanic “mini-sub” apparently did not have a “sub-sunk” emergency locator beacon.

Given the number of passengers on the mini-sub, carbon dioxide would have built up quickly, causing them to pass out. Without an emergency locator beacon and provisions for a quick rescue, there could be chance to survive.

Joseph DeBor, Arlington

I became angrier and angrier with each day’s news of the Titanic tourists’ situation. If the U.S. and Canadian governments, the public and news organizations gave this much time and effort to those truly in need of rescue, say, in Afghanistan or Sudan, and spent as much money, there might be some better outcomes where they would make a difference. The effort was absurd, and the coverage was ridiculous.

Sarah Shapiro, Washington

This month, hundreds of refugees and migrants perished off the coast of Greece, which, although tragic, wasn’t unusual. The United Nations tallied that in the past decade, more than 26,000 migrants, many attempting to escape tyranny, have perished in the Mediterranean Sea alone. That includes more than 400 in 2023 before this month’s tragedy. But few of these have been internationally newsworthy. Although they sought the freedom and opportunity that we value so deeply — for which they risked their and their family’s lives, regardless of their rationale (i.e., desperation) — we can look away because, after all, “They chose to get on the boats!”

But it’s quite a different story when five people go missing in a small submarine (that had been cited as unsafe by numerous experts) after paying a lot for the thrill of sightseeing a very old sunken ship. In fact, the world watched with bated breath as no expense was spared to endeavor a rescue. The race was on as U.S., Canadian and French ships, submarines and airplanes used high-tech sonobuoys and other state-of-the-art devices to scour the seas. The cost was no object because life is, after all, precious!

Well, sometimes, anyway.

Michael Filippell, Annapolis

