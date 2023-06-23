I am grateful for the absorbing June 19 front-page Retropolis column, “In boughs of two family trees, an American story,” on the respective genealogies of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and her husband, Patrick Jackson. Among the stories in the piece was that of Chance, an enslaved young man who was “leased” to another family in Massachusetts for 12 years.
At the Smithsonian National Museum of American History, Chance’s story is part of the extraordinary “Within These Walls” exhibit — an entire house, relocated from Massachusetts, presented with powerful narratives of some of its former inhabitants across its multi-century history.
I appreciate the museum’s ongoing efforts to showcase lives across our national spectrum — and I am moved to learn that those who reflect on Chance’s life can reflect on the connection to the highest court in the land, slightly more than a mile away.
Julie Sauter, Alexandria