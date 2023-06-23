Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

Every week, The Post runs a collection of letters of readers’ grievances — pointing out grammatical mistakes, missing coverage and inconsistencies. These letters tell us what we did wrong and, occasionally, offer praise. Here, we present this week’s Free for All letters. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Kudos to The Post for publishing Efrem Lukatsky’s excellent photograph accompanying David Ignatius’s June 7 op-ed, “D-Day dawns for Ukraine.” This could well be our first viewing of a potentially award-winning but certainly iconic photograph. Its context, framing and timing capture a soldier’s reaction in the instant his mortar fires on a nearby Russian position.

Look closer at the beauty of Lukatsky’s framing, which captures the granularity of the mortar’s camouflage, the soldier’s uniform, nearby foliage and even the irregular edges of the smoke from the blast. Look even closer, and take in the derelict automobile, what looks like a garden hose draped in the fork of a tree, overturned wooden furniture abutting that tree, and stone or concrete blocks lying nearby.

The front line for this soldier seems to be someone’s backyard. This is the nature of the Ukrainians’ battle. Nicely done, Mr. Lukatsky, for your photograph and to The Post’s editors for the selection.

Stanley Milesky, Nellysford, Va.

Party fowl

How was the June 5 news article “Three teens killed and ate Faye, a N.Y. village’s cherished swan, police say” news? The murder of a beloved swan caused me to crumple in grief, and the imagery has stayed in my mind. Can The Post please give a trigger warning? I already skip Digest for the same reason, but I had no idea what I would find with this article. I am reeling.

Candace Miller, Falls Church

Getting a weight off my mind

In her June 11 Opinions Essay, “I lost 40 pounds on Ozempic. But I’m left with even more questions.,” Ruth Marcus wrote “but that’s really the two-ton elephant in the room.” That’s an interesting analogy to use in an article on weight loss.

With the exception of African forest elephants, a two-ton elephant would be emaciated and in immediate need of additional calories. (A two-ton forest elephant, on the low end of the scale, would probably also eschew Ozempic.)

Ian Scott-Fleming, Lubbock, Tex.

A lie is a lie

In reading the online version of the Post article about the Trump indictment, I saw a headline that uses the word “lied” to describe what he did. The headline on the June 10 front-page version was “Indictment paints scheme to keep files.” Why was “lied” dropped?

“Lied” is the word that describes explicitly what happened with former president Donald Trump and the classified documents. A lie is a lie, and that is what Trump did.

Using weak or soft language only contributes to the kind of smokescreen he seeks to create around his divisive and destructive actions.

Martin Blank, Chevy Chase

A not iconic photo

I was puzzled by the photograph of tennis player Holger Rune that accompanied the June 6 Sports article “Ruud and Rune hope for less drama when they clash in quarterfinals again.”

The photo shows Rune standing, facing up with eyes closed and mouth wide open, apparently screaming. I don’t understand the value of this picture. It is not an action shot of a good backhand, great serve, etc. Is he in pain? Did someone kick him in the shin?

Michael Heckman, Albemarle County, Va.

An air of mystery

The June 12 Metro article “Baltimore couple save man’s life during flight” reported an amazing feat.

On a flight from Florida, a man collapsed in his seat and two passengers sprang into action. They “carried the man — whose full name they did not disclose to protect his privacy — to the ground and began doing chest compressions,” the article reported.

It would have been fascinating to see how they did that.

Pen Suritz, Ocean View, Del.

The Post has gone south

The June 5 front-page article “Jet scramble causes sonic boom over D.C. region” reported that the North American Aerospace Defense Command said an unresponsive plane that had flown over D.C. “crashed later in Southwest Virginia.”

Southern Virginia is not just anyplace south of Woodbridge.

The geographic center of Virginia lies at 37 degrees 32 minutes north latitude and 78 degrees 37 minutes west longitude, a few miles west of the small town of Buckingham. The crash site, near the nontown of Montebello, is roughly 37 miles northwest of the center of the state.

Because Montebello is north of the center of Virginia, it cannot be in Southwest Virginia. The west description is accurate.

Lawrence Hammer, Lexington, Va.

Aye-aye, Captain

The thoughtful June 14 front-page article on diversity in military academies and ROTC programs, “Affirmative action case could change face of U.S. military,” had one huge gap: The caption with a mother-daughter photograph of Annapolis alumnae (plus a son soon to graduate) did not indicate the mother’s senior rank as retired Navy captain. If there was room to spell out “Ensign” and “Midshipman,” why not at least include “Capt.” for the pathbreaking mom?

Terry Murphy, Bethesda

A natural reaction

How refreshing to read the June 10 Metro articles “Bear tranquilized after backyard chase in D.C. neighborhood” and “This era of spirituality finds solace in crystals, meditation and stars.” They reflected the importance and interconnectivity of humans and animals and the sense of awe and compassion that this can create.

It seems people are naturally driven to appreciate and connect with nature, as illustrated by the interest and naming of the young bear, Franklin, for whom we were rooting, as well as the growth of nature-based spiritual experiences. Thank you to the officials who understood that inconveniencing people for a few hours in the service of helping Franklin move on to a safer area was the right thing to do. Psychoanalyst Erich Fromm introduced and naturalist Edward O. Wilson helped explain the biophilia hypothesis, which says that humans possess an innate tendency to seek connections with nature and other forms of life.

If only more of us could embrace our affinity with nature and our responsibilities as earth stewards, we might be able to reverse the tremendous loss of species and other environmental dangers caused by human behaviors and save more Franklins in the process.

Jeanne Kadet, Annandale

The extent of Robert Hanssen’s crimes

I’m not sure why the June 6 obituary for FBI double agent Robert P. Hanssen, “FBI agent spied for Moscow in one of worst U.S. breaches,” found it necessary, amid the cataloguing of the damage he did to U.S. national security, to include the salacious detail “Mr. Hanssen also arranged for a friend to watch him having sex with his wife.” But the syntax did leave me wondering who was watching whom. Did Hanssen’s crimes include adultery or merely exhibitionism?

Hugh Gusterson, Tall Timbers, Md.

The ultimate abortion question

The June 13 editorial “Abortion questions all presidential candidates should answer” raised some pointed issues but left out the most important question of all for Democrats and Republicans: Do you agree that human life begins at conception?

Henry Kenny, McLean

The role of neuropsychologists

The June 13 Health & Science article “Dementia’s signs, risks: What to know” provided a comprehensive review of dementia statistics, features, subtypes, risk factors and potentially protective measures. However, the diagnostic process involving “several hours of intense cognitive testing” is conducted by a clinical neuropsychologist, not a neurologist as stated in the article. Neurologists do refer patients for neuropsychological evaluations for diagnosis, as do primary-care physicians and psychiatrists, among other medical professionals.

A neuropsychologist is a health professional with a Ph.D. or Psy.D. in the study of brain and behavior relationships. These experts evaluate memory, language, spatial skills, concentration, sensorimotor function, reasoning, planning skills and mood, among other domains, to assist in the diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative conditions including dementia as well as, brain trauma, stroke and other disorders.

In addition to making a diagnosis, neuropsychologists use results to guide patients toward strategies for optimizing cognition by helping them utilize strengths found in testing. Testing typically lasts between two and four hours. Dementia diagnosis, treatment and staging involve collaboration among various medical professionals, including a neuropsychologist. As referenced in the article, the number of people with dementia is rising, pointing to the need for the engagement of a comprehensive health care team to facilitate diagnosis and treatment and to support patients and their caregivers.

Linda Sapin, Takoma Park

A community in mourning

I appreciated the fine June 12 obituary for Amitai Etzioni, “White House adviser was a champion of the virtues of community.” He was indeed a prolific scholar, curious and socially conscious. And he was more — unique in the way he bridged the disciplines of sociology and economics in seeking policy solutions to pressing problems. Individual responsibility and duty to others were his guiding principles; he created and edited the journal the Responsive Community, whose motto was “rights with responsibilities.” After resisting the term “communitarian” for years because it was too easily heard as “communist,” he eventually embraced it in the early 1990s and became its leading proponent.

His energy was boundless and inspiring. I will miss him, as will countless others who knew him. His legacy will live on.

Brian Forst, Reston

The writer was the editor of Socio-Economics of Crime and Justice, part of Amitai Etzioni’s series on socio-economics.

They’ve always been really Apathetic

In her June 10 Free for All letter about the old Kansas City Athletics, “They’ve always been the Apathetics,” Elinor Stillman generally referenced the Athletics’ practice of making lopsided trades that served the interests of the New York Yankees better than those of Kansas City. Details about the most notorious of those trades are illuminating.

Alan Horowitz, Silver Spring

