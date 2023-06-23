Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The June 19 Metro article “Phishing test leaves teachers frustrated” was an understatement. Fairfax County Public Schools teased teachers with a fake gift card link as part of its cybersecurity program on the last day of school. Superintendent Michelle Reid later apologized for the gaffe. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Also in the same issue of The Post was the article “Budget limbo tests Va. schools,” which noted that the amount available for teacher raises is currently uncertain. This is in part because of an error in Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s (R) budget. This is the same governor who instituted a tip line at the beginning of his administration for parents to report on teachers.

Do we see a pattern here? Teachers are professionals who deserve to be paid commensurate with their education and experience. Moreover, teachers deserve respect, which is sorely lacking in the current climate. It is not surprising that teachers face issues with lack of respect from students. Clearly, that respect is not being modeled from above.

Advertisement

Diane Bettge Norton, Fairfax

Regarding the June 19 Metro article “Budget limbo tests Va. schools”:

I was not surprised that Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) and the Virginia GOP are again shortchanging our teachers by wanting to cut taxes. I am confident that a majority of the citizens of Virginia would vote for our teachers, who are charged with educating and keeping our children safe in the classroom.

When a Virginia teacher was shot by one of her students this year, one of the responses from school management, and I’m paraphrasing here, was that teachers should expect that the classroom can be dangerous — that’s part of the job and workers’ compensation is there to help them.

I received combat pay or hazardous-duty pay when I was in the Army. Instead of calling it a raise for our teachers, just call the extra money hazardous-duty pay. Our teachers deserve the best.

Robert J. Morris, Ashburn

Gift this article Gift Article