The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
The Post's View

Opinion Bipartisanship isn’t dead. Just look at the bill to claw back bank CEO pay.

By the
|
June 24, 2023 at 7:00 a.m. EDT
Sens. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), left, and Tim Scott (R-S.C.) at a Senate Banking Committee hearing in Washington on May 16. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
3 min

The regional bank crisis that shocked the financial world this spring, which saw three of the largest bank failures in U.S. history, is still playing out, as consumers find it harder to get loans. Preventing a similar crisis should be top on Congress’s to-do list. So it is encouraging that lawmakers appear poised to adopt, in a bipartisan manner, a modest yet worthwhile measure to discourage future bank failures by making it easier for federal regulators to claw back pay from reckless executives.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

The bill — dubbed the Recoup Act (short for Recovering Executive Compensation from Unaccountable Practices) — passed 21-2 out of the Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday, a strong show of bipartisan support that caused Republicans in the GOP-controlled House to indicate they would consider it, too. Pushed by Sens. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and Tim Scott (R-S.C.), the legislation would enable the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. to strip bonuses and stock compensation that executives took in the two years before a bank’s failure and impose on them up a fine of up to $3 million.

The Post's View: The bank crisis is not over

The penalties would only apply to a failed bank’s senior executives. Leaders at community banks with less than $10 billion in assets would not be subject to the clawbacks. Very few executives are likely to face them. But, had the policy been in place over the past year, it could have added a measure of accountability to the FDIC’s rescue of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank, each of which had more than $100 billion in assets when it went down. It also might have encouraged executives to think more carefully about the risks they took with their banks’ balance sheets.

Silicon Valley Bank, the first to fail, took excessive risks. It had an unusually high number of uninsured depositors, and it was slow to react to the fact that its assets had fallen substantially in value as the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates. SVB executives failed at Banking 101: ensuring there are enough assets to cover liabilities. SVB collapsed. The FDIC took it over and had to provide $20 billion from a government deposit insurance fund to rescue all depositors. SVB chief executive Greg Becker had lobbied Congress for years to loosen regulations on midsize banks like his. He also suspiciously sold more than $3.5 million in SVB stock shortly before the collapse. Yet he has faced few consequences beyond losing his job. The Recoup Act seeks to change that.

Skip to end of carousel
  • D.C. Council reverses itself on school resource officers. Good.
  • Virginia makes a mistake by pulling out of an election fraud detection group.
  • Vietnam sentences another democracy activist.
  • Biden has a new border plan.
The D.C. Council voted on Tuesday to stop pulling police officers out of schools, a big win for student safety. Parents and principals overwhelmingly support keeping school resource officers around because they help de-escalate violent situations. D.C. joins a growing number of jurisdictions, from Montgomery County, Md., to Denver, in reversing course after withdrawing officers from school grounds following George Floyd’s murder. Read our recent editorial on why D.C. needs SROs.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) just withdrew Virginia from a data-sharing consortium, ERIC, that made the commonwealth’s elections more secure, following Republicans in seven other states in falling prey to disinformation peddled by election deniers. Former GOP governor Robert F. McDonnell made Virginia a founding member of ERIC in 2012, and until recently conservatives touted the group as a tool to combat voter fraud. D.C. and Maryland plan to remain. Read our recent editorial on ERIC.
In Vietnam, a one-party state, democracy activist Tran Van Bang was sentenced on Friday to eight years in prison and three years probation for writing 39 Facebook posts. The court claimed he had defamed the state in his writings, according to Radio Free Asia. In the past six years, at least 60 bloggers and activists have been sentenced to between 4 and 15 years in prison under the law, Human Rights Watch found. Read more of the Editorial Board’s coverage on autocracy and Vietnam.
The Department of Homeland Security has provided details of a plan to prevent a migrant surge along the southern border. The administration would presumptively deny asylum to migrants who failed to seek it in a third country en route — unless they face “an extreme and imminent threat” of rape, kidnapping, torture or murder. Critics allege that this is akin to an illegal Trump-era policy. In fact, President Biden is acting lawfully in response to what was fast becoming an unmanageable flow at the border. Read our most recent editorial on the U.S. asylum system.
End of carousel

This bill wouldn’t solve all the problems this spring’s banking crisis uncovered. Bank autopsies revealed that both executives and government authorities failed to do their jobs. Federal Reserve regulators were lethargic and negligent. Even when Fed supervisors did flag risk management pitfalls, they didn’t force change at the banks they oversaw.

But Chair Jerome H. Powell and other senior Fed leaders are in the midst of overhauling their processes, especially for midsize banks that have received too much leeway in recent years. Passing the Recoup Act would send a signal to bank leaders that recklessness will have consequences.

The Post’s View | About the Editorial Board

Editorials represent the views of The Post as an institution, as determined through debate among members of the Editorial Board, based in the Opinions section and separate from the newsroom.

Members of the Editorial Board and areas of focus: Opinion Editor David Shipley; Deputy Opinion Editor Karen Tumulty; Associate Opinion Editor Stephen Stromberg (national politics and policy); Lee Hockstader (European affairs, based in Paris); David E. Hoffman (global public health); James Hohmann (domestic policy and electoral politics, including the White House, Congress and governors); Charles Lane (foreign affairs, national security, international economics); Heather Long (economics); Associate Editor Ruth Marcus; Mili Mitra (public policy solutions and audience development); Keith B. Richburg (foreign affairs); and Molly Roberts (technology and society).

Loading...