Regarding Petula Dvorak’s June 16 Metro column, “Protesters target third annual Pride Mass at Georgetown church”: The LGBTQ+ community should be embraced in the Catholic Church. In all my years as a devout Catholic, I have never seen any instances in which they were not welcomed. I am just not sure I understand the purpose of the Pride Mass. Jesus welcomed everyone. He immersed himself in all segments of society, good, bad, indifferent. He never judged.

But of all the days for the church to have a Pride Mass, this parish picked the Feast of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, knowing there would be repercussions.

Where I differ from Ms. Dvorak, though, is on calling out the Catholic group America Needs Fatima as an organization that holds rallies against events that frighten its members. ANF holds fast to the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary to intercede for them. I’ve helped lead non-protest Rosary Rallies with the intention that the United States will return to the fundamentals of our Founding Fathers (but not demonstrations against LGBTQ+ gatherings).

ANF should not protest anyone or any group that wants to return to Mass. There are enough empty seats in Catholic church pews without ANF magnifying them by protesting a group that wants to return to the church and be welcomed.

The Catholic Church preaches humility. Isn’t the acceptance of people and who they are part of humility?

The LGBTQ+ society should be welcomed at all Masses. Not just a Pride Mass.

Nick Wineriter, Ocala, Fla.

