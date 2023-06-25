The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion The censure of Adam Schiff was an attack on democracy itself

June 25, 2023 at 3:04 p.m. EDT
Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) at a June 21 hearing in D.C. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

Regarding the June 22 news article “House passes measure to censure Schiff for pressing 2016 collusion claims”:

The censuring of Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) for expressing his views on Russian involvement in the 2016 presidential election was nothing less than an attack on democracy itself. Members of Congress are expected to act on important matters of public policy. Russian involvement in the presidential election is an issue on which supporters of censure have publicly expressed views that differ from Mr. Schiff’s and many others. By censuring Mr. Schiff, they are, in essence, saying no member of Congress may speak if their views differ.

Democracy dies in darkness. But it also dies when differing views are suppressed or bring about retribution. The punishment of Mr. Schiff is an indication of what to expect from the “I am your retribution” candidate for president — for whom those who voted for censure are nothing but foot soldiers. They care nothing for democracy.

Censorship is their aim. Censure is their weapon.

Stan Marcuss, Washington

The House of Representatives voted to censure Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) for his behavior around the Russian election interference claim. The claim was proved to be without merit.

More than 200 members of the House voted against censuring his bad behavior and, with former House speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) leading, screamed “shame” as the speaker was closing out the session.

This bad conduct speaks to just how partisan our representatives have become and how disrespectful they are of the voters who elected them.

Jim Hogan, Mineral, Va.

