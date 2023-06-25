The censuring of Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) for expressing his views on Russian involvement in the 2016 presidential election was nothing less than an attack on democracy itself. Members of Congress are expected to act on important matters of public policy. Russian involvement in the presidential election is an issue on which supporters of censure have publicly expressed views that differ from Mr. Schiff’s and many others. By censuring Mr. Schiff, they are, in essence, saying no member of Congress may speak if their views differ.