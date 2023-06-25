Regarding the June 22 news article “House passes measure to censure Schiff for pressing 2016 collusion claims”:
Democracy dies in darkness. But it also dies when differing views are suppressed or bring about retribution. The punishment of Mr. Schiff is an indication of what to expect from the “I am your retribution” candidate for president — for whom those who voted for censure are nothing but foot soldiers. They care nothing for democracy.
Censorship is their aim. Censure is their weapon.
Stan Marcuss, Washington
The House of Representatives voted to censure Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) for his behavior around the Russian election interference claim. The claim was proved to be without merit.
More than 200 members of the House voted against censuring his bad behavior and, with former House speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) leading, screamed “shame” as the speaker was closing out the session.
This bad conduct speaks to just how partisan our representatives have become and how disrespectful they are of the voters who elected them.
Jim Hogan, Mineral, Va.