The June 15 Style article “For modern MAGA women, happiness has a different meaning” showed how attendees at Turning Point USA’s Young Women’s Leadership Summit miss the basic truth behind the feminist movement: freedom.
Going back to the 1970s, as the article described the conference’s theme, would erase women’s freedom to have their own bank account, open a credit card, get a mortgage, have legal grounds against sexual harassment or domestic violence, and a host of other rights and protections that haven’t always been there. Saturday marked the first anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned Roe v. Wade and stripped women of the freedom to make pivotal decisions about their own health.
Feminism isn’t a lie. The idea that women still don’t have to fight for equality is.
Christian F. Nunes, Washington
The writer is the national president of the National Organization for Women.