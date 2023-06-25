The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Feminism is not women wanting to be men

June 25, 2023 at 3:11 p.m. EDT
Attendees line up to take a group photo on June 16 at the Turning Point USA Young Women’s Leadership Summit in Dallas. (Laura Buckman for The Washington Post)

The June 15 Style article “For modern MAGA women, happiness has a different meaning” showed how attendees at Turning Point USA’s Young Women’s Leadership Summit miss the basic truth behind the feminist movement: freedom.

Feminism is not all women wanting to “be a man,” as one of the conference speakers said. Feminism means having the same freedoms and opportunities as men — to be equal under the law.

Going back to the 1970s, as the article described the conference’s theme, would erase women’s freedom to have their own bank account, open a credit card, get a mortgage, have legal grounds against sexual harassment or domestic violence, and a host of other rights and protections that haven’t always been there. Saturday marked the first anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned Roe v. Wade and stripped women of the freedom to make pivotal decisions about their own health.

Feminism isn’t a lie. The idea that women still don’t have to fight for equality is.

Christian F. Nunes, Washington

The writer is the national president of the National Organization for Women.

