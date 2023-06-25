Feminism is not all women wanting to “be a man,” as one of the conference speakers said. Feminism means having the same freedoms and opportunities as men — to be equal under the law.

Going back to the 1970s, as the article described the conference’s theme, would erase women’s freedom to have their own bank account, open a credit card, get a mortgage, have legal grounds against sexual harassment or domestic violence, and a host of other rights and protections that haven’t always been there. Saturday marked the first anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned Roe v. Wade and stripped women of the freedom to make pivotal decisions about their own health.