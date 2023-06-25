Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The June 21 editorial “Why the Hunter Biden plea deal is justified” opened its defense of the plea agreement by emphasizing that President Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland “allowed” the U.S. attorney in Delaware “to make his own prosecutorial decisions at the end of a five-year investigation.” That should be a given, shouldn’t it? That the plea agreement would require Hunter Biden “to take responsibility for tax and gun crimes” is also a given, although completing drug treatment in lieu of a gun conviction hardly seems like taking responsibility for a crime.

Then the straining began. The editorial called the deal “by no means exoneration,” as though any result just this side of name-clearing would have been justified, and pointed to the public shaming his laptop brought, implying that was some sort of punishment to be factored in. The ongoing nature of the investigation adds nothing. The plea agreement will likely shield him from further charges. Does the agreement require him to cooperate in any investigation against others? Finally, the editorial rebutted Republican criticism of the Justice Department’s pursuit of former president Donald Trump by bolstering the credibility of Mr. Garland, who had nothing to do with prosecutorial decisions about Mr. Biden.

Mr. Biden bought and possessed a gun during a time when he was, by his own admission “smoking crack every 15 minutes.” Guns and drugs are a volatile combination. He allegedly “willfully” failed to pay at least $200,000 in taxes on more than $3 million in income. His plea deal will expunge any record of the gun charge, which means he will retain his civil rights, and the tax charges are misdemeanors for which he will serve no prison time. In The Post’s view: “The sitting president’s son being held accountable for underpaying his taxes illustrates that no one is above the law in the U.S. system.” Many Americans disagree.

Advertisement

Joseph A. Capone, Oakton

Regarding the June 21 front-page article “Hunter Biden reaches plea deal in tax, gun case”:

Apolitically, in times when the United States is going through a difficult phase with divisiveness rising at an alarming level, it is heartening to see that the integrity of our justice system and the equality of law are still standing tall.

The investigated party, even when at fault, often invokes the political “witch hunt” to suggest unfair application of the law and kick off a political storm.

I think the impartiality of the judiciary is our biggest strength, no matter what party comes in power. Favor, favoritism and sheer vindictiveness should have no place in American justice.

Atul M. Karnik, Woodside, N.Y.

Gift this article Gift Article