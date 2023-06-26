Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Estonia’s 46-year-old prime minister, Kaja Kallas, has been dubbed the new Margaret Thatcher for her tough stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This week, Kallas spoke with The Post’s Lally Weymouth on the war and her thoughts on the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, where Ukraine’s potential membership will be discussed. Excerpts:

Weymouth: I am impressed by your passionate support for Ukraine. I wondered if you could explain to people in the West why you, the leader of a small Baltic country, find it so important to give so much military aid to Ukraine?

Kallas: We see in the events in Ukraine our own history unfolding — history that our grandmothers and grandfathers actually suffered. Therefore, it is our duty to spare the people of Ukraine from those atrocities that our own people went through. My own mother was deported to Siberia when she was 6 months old.

Your grandmother went with her?

My grandmother, great-grandmother and my mother were sent to Siberia, and my grandfather was sent to a prison camp. This is not a unique story. Every family in Estonia has a story like this. One-fifth of our population was either killed or deported to Siberia during the occupation by the Russians.

Do you see a solution to the Ukraine war?

If someone talks about Russia and Ukraine agreeing on a peace settlement and giving away some territory, I explain that after World War II, your side of the Iron Curtain had peace, which meant that you built up your countries and the prosperity of your peoples. On our side of the Iron Curtain, we had mass deportations, killings, and our culture and language were suppressed. So even if there is some kind of an agreement, without accountability it doesn’t mean that the human suffering will stop.

So there must be a withdrawal of Russian troops?

If the Russians do not go back to Russia, I feel it is very dangerous. We have to do everything to discredit the policy tool of (Russian) aggression. If you attack another country and you get some kind of peace treaty and you walk away with more territory than you had before, then aggression pays off. So all the would-be aggressors in the world are carefully taking notes — okay, I might lose some people, but I will have a bigger empire.

How do you think the war in Ukraine is going?

The Ukrainians are doing the counteroffensive and pushing back the Russians. I think that the war will end when the Russians realize that it was a mistake. That they can’t win in Ukraine. And why? Because the West is behind Ukraine, supporting them militarily. But also you can’t break the will of the Ukrainians. The Russians withdrew from Afghanistan when they realized it was a mistake, they couldn’t win there. What it takes is for us to keep the unity and to show that we are behind Ukraine. We are very grateful for the U.S. supporting Ukraine with vast amounts of military aid. In Estonia, we have done our best to do all we can. [Estonia is] the biggest supporter per GDP of Ukraine.

Do you worry that if there is a Republican victory in the U.S. election in 2024, there will be a lessening of support for Ukraine?

Of course I worry about this. I worry about the support of the West as such. My fear is that some of our allies think that this security situation will solve itself. But I think we are in this for the long haul, and we have to prepare accordingly.

Some prominent politicians and businesspeople in the United States are getting tired of the war.

Everywhere it’s like this, especially in countries which never suffered under occupation. When my grandparents were young, they had freedom and choices, and then everything was taken from them. I’m the opposite. I was born under Soviet occupation. I didn’t know what freedom was because I never experienced it. If you remember Georgia, Crimea and the Donbas — Putin’s next step will be bigger and bolder. We can stop this war now if we concentrate our efforts. Of course it’s painful. High inflation is like a war tax. But we pay in euros and dollars while Ukrainians are paying in blood and losing their homes.

Estonia has pledged 3 percent of its budget for defense, right?

Yes, we increased defense spending to 3 percent. But all NATO countries have said that they would contribute 2 percent. But they haven’t really fulfilled this. The question is: Do we have enough to give to Ukraine and also be able to defend ourselves?

What do you hope will come out of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, in July? Do you hope it will produce eventual NATO membership for Ukraine?

We hope to see a clear path for Ukrainian membership in NATO — wording that gives the idea of how this is going to happen. Everyone understands that it can’t happen during the war.

I hear that the United States and Germany are quite hesitant about offering Ukraine membership. Is that correct?

They are not so clear as we are.

Would your own personal preference be to promise Ukraine membership at the end of the war?

My personal preference would be to agree on the path to Ukraine’s membership. They are fighting for democracy, freedom, sovereignty and territorial integrity. These are also values that are dear to the European Union and to NATO.

Does Ukraine joining NATO mean that Western countries will have to send their troops to Ukraine? Would the alliance have to apply Article 5, which stipulates that an attack on one member is an attack on all?

No, everyone understands that no one wants to enter this war, no one wants to extend the war. So Article 5 could apply to Ukraine only after the war has ended.

How do you think Ukraine is doing on the battlefield?

As far as we know, they are actually doing quite well, but of course it’s difficult. They are doing what they can in these circumstances.

I hear you’re a candidate to be the next NATO secretary general.

A. I have heard those rumors as well. Nice rumor. I remember when I was a teenager, my father was the foreign minister, and Estonia was fighting to get into NATO. That I am mentioned to be a candidate for secretary general of NATO … you can’t understand how much this means, not only to me but also to my country.

If we weren’t in NATO right now, we would be living through some really dark times. But we are, and therefore the sun is shining, and there is peace outside.

