Regarding the June 18 news article “In Philadelphia, fire-ruined stretch of I-95 will reopen within two weeks”: An incredible accomplishment is occurring with the reopening of three lanes in each direction of the Interstate 95 bridge in Philadelphia only two weeks after its destruction by a gasoline tanker explosion. Experts predicted reopening could take months.

But it didn’t take long at all. A collaboration of professionals from all disciplines devised a temporary bridge to be built between and incorporated into the eventual permanent bridge.

This plan required designing both the temporary and permanent bridges; manufacturing and procuring all the necessary structural steel beams and numerous other materials; hiring and coordinating several construction contractors and a crew of hard-hat workers; obtaining all the necessary permits, government permissions and financing; and on and on.

The people involved with this project certainly had a “can-do” attitude. What they are doing is not only a fantastic feat but also a worthy example for others to follow. Every day we are swamped with plenty of negative, head-shaking news. This story should make every American proud and optimistic. It demonstrates qualities that can have only a positive effect.

Paul Gallo, Barre, Mass.

