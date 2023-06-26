The Massachusetts landowner included in the June 22 Local Living article “ Out with the lawn, in with the meadow ” had laudable goals, but his initial attempts to create a meadow might have been more successful had he stuck with native plants. Instead, his first inclination was to remove them.

Ragweed might not be an allergy sufferer’s favorite, but it is a favorite of native pollinators and songbirds. The witch grass ( Panicum capillare ) described as “invading” is a native panic grass that provides forage for native wildlife. It’s notable that all the plants mentioned that ultimately survived and expanded their presence in his fledgling meadow are also native to the United States — unlike the unsuccessful Turkish sage and yarrow.

It can be hard to make the switch from thinking that anything you didn’t plant is a weed. Some of what finds its way into your meadow might be invasive, like the Japanese stiltgrass mentioned later in the piece, but often the plants that do well in a specific patch of unimproved soil are the ones that evolved over thousands of years to grow there — and might be hiding in the seed bank already, waiting for their chance. Native insects that pollinate these plants, and the birds that eat the seeds, evolved alongside them. When we pay attention to those relationships, we end up with not just a temporary garden but a functional, sustainable ecosystem, like what people mentioned in the piece appear to have achieved.