The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 is the principal legislative achievement that Republicans in the nation’s capital have made during the past 15 years. There is not a lot of competition for the title. It’s still remarkable how little thought and attention Republicans are giving to its defense. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight It needs defending. Some of its provisions have gotten weaker because of inflation, and some are set to expire in 2025. The tax code’s treatment of children falls into both categories. Before the law passed, many parents benefited from a $1,000 tax credit per child, plus an exemption worth about $600 per child for a middle-class family. The law got rid of the exemption but more than made up for it by making the credit worth $2,000 per child.

Since then, and especially during the past two years, inflation has eaten away the entire increase: $2,000 today buys what $1,600 did in 2017. To get back to full strength, the credit would have to be set at $2,500 today. But Republicans aren’t proposing that, or calling for the credit to be indexed to inflation so it stops eroding, or even lashing President Biden for what amounts to a tax increase on middle-class parents. They’re not trying to set up the 2024 election as, at least in part, a debate on whether to keep taxes at their low post-Trump level or let them rise.

Instead, they are offering a new proposal, the Tax Cuts for Working Families Act. It takes the standard deduction, which the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act increased, and increases it some more for the next two years. It would provide a little tax relief to nearly everyone who files income taxes. There are, contrary to the title of the bill, no particular benefits for families, and the bill even includes a marriage penalty. Under the proposal, two working people would pay more in taxes if they got married, at least if they have kids.

Republican sponsors say giving everyone a little tax relief through a larger standard deduction would soften the blow of inflation. The talking point does not really add up. The standard deduction already has an automatic inflation adjustment built in. The new bill would provide tax cuts in 2024 and 2025. By then, if present trends persist, the worst inflation will be behind us.

Take away the inflation argument, though, and there’s not much left to say in favor of this idea. The typical Republican argument for tax cuts — that they will increase people’s incentive to work and save — hardly applies here. At best, a fraction of people would see a small effect as the expanded deduction dropped them into a lower tax bracket.

It’s as though Republicans went out of their way to find a tax cut that would not accomplish anything. I suspect the explanation for this seemingly strange behavior is that they wanted a tax cut that would benefit a lot of households but balked at the most obvious tax cut of that nature: an expansion of the child credit.

Even though Republicans were largely responsible for getting the child credit into law, they have always been of two minds about it. A surprisingly large contingent of them have always hated it, asking, What’s so great about kids, anyway? In its early days, the Biden administration, working alongside a Democratic Congress, then changed the credit. It temporarily grew in size and became available to households in which no adult works. In polls, college-educated Republican parents strongly favor a work requirement.

The same polls, though, also show strong bipartisan support among parents for making the child tax credit bigger, especially if it remains tied to work. Presumably they would also show opposition to what’s happening now: the steady withdrawal of tax relief for parents via inflation.

Which makes Republicans’ behavior all the more baffling. Middle-class parents, a major part of their political base, are seeing their taxes rise, and Republicans are talking about other things. They have less than two years to find their focus.

