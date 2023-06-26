A little girl has died in a United States immigration center for lack of basic medical care, like many before her. The Department of Homeland Security medical team is upset [“DHS memo reports unsafe care at border,” front page, June 23].
I recently met 24 migrants crouching on the sizzling cement with their children. Most had been there for more than a day, some for several, waiting to be processed. U.S. officials won’t let them wait inside the office, despite the physicians letters they carry. The guards had some water bottles, but nowhere near enough. The temperature was reaching 110 degrees. There were many young children and a woman who was nine months pregnant. I saw no food. For bathrooms, they must walk into Mexico, risking gang attacks and kidnappings.
Homeland Security needs to get a lot more upset before there are a lot more deaths. Put up tents with toilets, food, water and medical care — now!
Jennifer Harbury, Weslaco, Tex.
The writer is a member of Angry Tias and Abuelas.