Really? Right now, Homeland Security is keeping many migrant families trapped on the McAllen-Hidalgo International Bridge during a deadly heat wave. Some have severe medical conditions — and all have been sent to the border under U.S. authorized procedures.

I recently met 24 migrants crouching on the sizzling cement with their children. Most had been there for more than a day, some for several, waiting to be processed. U.S. officials won’t let them wait inside the office, despite the physicians letters they carry. The guards had some water bottles, but nowhere near enough. The temperature was reaching 110 degrees. There were many young children and a woman who was nine months pregnant. I saw no food. For bathrooms, they must walk into Mexico, risking gang attacks and kidnappings.