Danielle Pinnock, an actress, writer and comedian, stars on the CBS sitcom “Ghosts” and is the creator of the one-woman show “Body/Courage.” I understand why Lizzo took a beat from Twitter. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Last month, the Emmy- and Grammy-winning multi-hyphenate artist — classically trained, flute-playing rapper/singer/songwriter/actress and fashion mogul — was under attack (again!) from internet trolls bombarding her with vicious messages about her weight. This time, it got so bad that she locked down her Twitter account, writing, “Y’all don’t know how close I be to giving up on everyone and quitting.”

Lizzo embraces inclusivity for everyone who has a body. She chants the mantra of body positivity for all humans, not just the fat ones. Her songs, including “Good as Hell” and “Truth Hurts,” have resonated with millions of people as anthems of empowerment and self-acceptance. She lives freely and unapologetically, whether twerking on the beach with her besties or modeling stylish crop tops from her shapewear brand Yitty.

But for years, Lizzo has faced backlash from people made uncomfortable by her unabashed acceptance of herself — who would rather see her concealed in oversize cardigans and potato sacks.

“What about her weight?” people say. “She’s promoting obesity!”

No, she isn’t. There’s a difference between endorsing obesity and practicing self-love.

When most people think of obesity, perhaps they think of skyrocketing BMI’s. Or overweight people with chronic diseases. Or TV shows such as “My 600-Lb. Life,” the docuseries that follows the morbidly obese as they sink into bed encased by pizzas, or “The Biggest Loser,” which exploited people with weight challenges for entertainment and profit — even as contestants developed eating disorders and struggled to keep the weight off once the cameras turned away.

Lizzo is not promoting any of that. She’s just trying to exist while lifting others up.

I’ve witnessed live concerts where she passionately sings, raps, plays the flute and dances. Her mic is on every night. It takes an astonishing amount of athleticism to perform like this. I challenge her trolls to go on tour with her for even a day to see if they could physically sustain a three-hour set.

“But why is she still fat?” people insist.

Should she share her bloodwork on Instagram? If it shows no issues, what will they say then? And if she does have underlying conditions — is that their chance to say, “Gotcha”?

I want to know: Why do people care?

As someone who has gained and lost and gained weight again, I can tell you: The process is hellish.

At 16 years old, I lost 50 pounds by living on protein bars and diuretics; I received celebration and praise. Then my father died, and in my grief, I gained twice the weight I’d lost. For decades, I struggled to reach an elusive number on the scale, binge eating and battling bulimia. I have tried every diet imaginable, including the notorious “Weigh Down” scam, which encourages people to pray away their hunger.

When I see the doctor, I must strenuously advocate for myself because physicians assume all my ailments stem from my size. Recently, my toenail split because of gel nail polish; my doctor prescribed Ozempic.

My body has endured all manner of suffering. It has been subjected to physical abuse in childhood and adulthood. It has weathered miscarriages and the challenges of dermatomyositis, which causes muscle weakness and rashes. Worth noting: Most of these traumatic events occurred when I was “skinny.”

Fat people know obesity is the leading killer in America. I know people have traumas attached to fatness. But you know what doesn’t help? All the vitriol directed toward fat people.

Lizzo is out to counter the judgment and shaming. She is public about what she eats (she’s vegan) and how often she exercises. She posts details of her routine to TikTok, not to proselytize but to show people how to love themselves.

Lizzo got me back in the gym. Seeing someone who looks like me, not ashamed or hating her body while exercising, changed my entire perspective on fitness.

“It may come as a surprise to some of y’all that I’m not working out to have your ideal body type,” she says in one video. “I’m working out to have my ideal body type. And you know what type that is? None of your f---ing business. Because I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job.”

Trying to be strong, to heal, to express ourselves, to do our jobs — this is what all of us deserve to be able to do, without hostility and insults raining down on us.

Lizzo has unlocked her Twitter account again. I’m glad she paused to take care of herself. And if the next time this happens, she takes more than a beat? That’s okay, sis. You pour so much out, so let me pour into you: You are worthy and powerful. A gift to this world. Don’t let the haters get you down.

