5 min

Her own time at Juilliard began when she was in New York as a 9-year-old for a violin audition. As she and her mother passed by the school afterward, her mom said, “Hey, why don’t we just go in?”

Shankar “thought she was nuts,” but they did. It turned into a chance encounter with one of Juilliard’s “all-star” professors … which turned into his offer to take Shankar on as a summer student … which turned into her securing a spot at Juilliard … which turned into studying privately under Itzhak Perlman, the world’s most famous violinist.

Years later, an injury ended Shankar’s violin career. But the mind-set that her mom showed her helped once again: She cold-called the Obama administration to pitch an entirely new job, which turned into the creation of the job, which turned into her getting the job, which turned into — you get it.

Imaginative courage — powerful stuff. And that’s just Lesson No. 1.

Chaser: Not from The Post, but a bonus baccalaureate on wonder and awe from the first Asian American rabbi in North America.

The (complicated) case for Tim Scott

A lot of the early coverage of Sen. Tim Scott’s campaign for president has boiled down, as assistant professor Tyler Austin Harper puts it, to, “Look, it’s a Black Republican!”

To which Harper says: So what?

In a barn burner of an op-ed, Harper (who, like Scott, is Black and, unlike Scott, is a progressive) defends the South Carolina senator’s right to his politics and excoriates the left for what he calls the racist act of putting “straitjackets” on Black thought.

Harper writes that Scott has suffered, at worst, accusations of being a race traitor and, at best, “exoticization that would have made a 19th-century anthropologist blush.”

Enough. Scott is no less Black for being a Republican, and if his Blackness leads him to conservatism, so be it. Harper doesn’t want Scott to be president; he just wants him to be respected for what he believes.

Columnist Perry Bacon also doesn’t want Scott to be president — but finds himself wanting to root for the man a little bit anyway. “But,” Perry writes, “I’m not sure I should be.”

Perry’s column explains that while he disagrees with most of Scott’s policies, at least his version of conservatism “isn’t centered on attacking left-wing causes and people as harshly as possible.” Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis, on the other hand …

The catch is that Perry thinks Scott would put up a tougher fight against President Biden, whom Perry does want to be president. So what to do?

Chaser: On the other end of the GOP spectrum, columnist E.J. Dionne wonders whether the party will learn anything from the Trump-Boebert-Greene follies.

From columnist Catherine Rampell’s piece wondering whether maaaaaybe Republicans don’t really care about deficits at all.

Mind you, this GOP cut is separate from two others that also slash at the government’s ability to fund itself by leaving tons of audit revenue on the table, as Catherine revealed earlier this month. “Death by a thousand cuts, indeed,” she writes.

Hey, at least the attitude is bipartisan: As Catherine writes, Biden’s plan to extend 2017’s tax cuts show “Democratic politicians do not seem especially committed to fiscal responsibility either.”

Chaser: Here’s an actually good — and very encouraging — instance of bipartisanship: The Editorial Board reports that Republicans and Democrats are aligned on a bill to claw back pay from the CEOs of failed banks.

Less politics

Can you blame Lizzo for taking a break from social media? You’d be just as exhausted as the musician if the whole of the internet endlessly scrutinized your weight and the way you talked about it.

And for what? Writer and actress Danielle Pinnock points out that Lizzo’s body positivity isn’t some sort of endorsement of obesity or denial of its health effects; instead, “she’s just trying to exist while lifting others up.”

Pinnock could have used such a positive example when she was dangerously yo-yoing in weight, pursuing a “perfect” body. Even now, Pinnock credits Lizzo with getting her back in the gym. Try seeing Lizzo through the right lens, and you might find yourself getting healthier, too.

Chaser: Associate editor Ruth Marcus has also had a long, complicated relationship with her weight. Her essay explains how it all changed (but stayed just as complicated) when she got on Ozempic.

Smartest, fastest

It’s a goodbye. It’s a haiku. It’s … The Bye-Ku.

Exploring the world

With rosin-tinted glasses

Reveals new music

***

Have your own newsy haiku? Email it to me, along with any questions/comments/ambiguities. See you tomorrow!

