Eugene Robinson: Putin is likely to survive this crisis

I wouldn’t count Putin out just yet. This weekend’s armed rebellion might be the toughest challenge he has faced in his two-plus decades as Russia’s modern-day czar, but he looks likely to survive, at least for now. And he still gets to control his own fate.

The revolt by the mercenary butcher Prigozhin did reveal Putin’s regime to be more brittle than it had appeared from afar. But in the end, Prigozhin was the one who blinked. If Russian soldiers and citizens had rallied to his cause and joined him as his convoy rolled toward Moscow, perhaps he wouldn’t have turned back. But his hardened mercenaries — Prigozhin claims his Wagner forces number 25,000; British intelligence reportedly puts the number closer to 8,000 — would have been met by a bigger force, including Chechen soldiers with the mission to kill first and ask questions later.

Prigozhin announced to not just the broader world but also, critically, the Russian people the inconvenient truth about Putin’s meat-grinder of a war in Ukraine: that Kyiv posed no threat to Russia, making this a war not of necessity but of choice. The Wagner Group warlord who rose to prominence as “Putin’s Chef” has the makings of a folk hero but not the subtlety and cunning of a Russian leader. Imagine a scenario in which he somehow toppled Putin. Prigozhin, a very bad man, has called for Russia to become more of a totalitarian state like North Korea — hardly a development that the Russian people, or the international community, would welcome.

Prigozhin, who surfaced in a video on Monday, claims his Wagner forces will operate from Belarus. Here are some facts not to be forgotten: The Russian military establishment Prigozhin tried to topple is still intact, at least for now. The future of his Wagner Group, the source of his money and power, remains up in the air. And wherever he ends up, Prigozhin will always have to worry about the bad luck that seems to mysteriously befall so many of Putin’s enemies — they tend to fall out of high windows or suddenly become desperately ill from exotic poisons.

Putin, meanwhile, can portray his decision to grant the rebels amnesty as an act of generosity, not a sign of weakness.

In brief remarks Monday, Putin said the “armed rebellion would have been suppressed.” Perhaps Putin will strike out at some civilian target in Ukraine to demonstrate that he is still large and in charge. But perhaps not. Maybe he will continue the same grinding war of attrition he has been fighting for the better part of a year, not really trying to take more Ukrainian territory but fiercely defending what he has already seized. Ukraine’s brave forces are encountering defensive emplacements — trenches and minefields — that are no easier to overrun today than they were last week.