An overturned truck has caused major disruptions in Philadelphia and expensive, long repairs of public roads [“Temporary road will restore travel along stretch of I-95,” news, June 15]. The explosion of the submersible with five uber-rich people aboard, some paying $250,000 to an organizer for a dangerous junket, has cost them their lives and taxpayer money in the Canadian and U.S. rescue effort [“Who are the five passengers aboard the missing Titan submersible?,” news, June 22].