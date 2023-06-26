An overturned truck has caused major disruptions in Philadelphia and expensive, long repairs of public roads [“Temporary road will restore travel along stretch of I-95,” news, June 15]. The explosion of the submersible with five uber-rich people aboard, some paying $250,000 to an organizer for a dangerous junket, has cost them their lives and taxpayer money in the Canadian and U.S. rescue effort [“Who are the five passengers aboard the missing Titan submersible?,” news, June 22].
If ever the case could be made for government regulation, these two are vivid illustrations. When the freedom of industry from safety regulations and the freedom of wealthy individuals infringes on our tax money, they abrogate their so-called freedom from government regulation.
Peter Dunner, Bethesda