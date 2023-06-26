Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

I’m kind of rooting for Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.) in the Republican presidential primary. But I’m not sure I should be. I’m pretty left-leaning — President Biden is at times insufficiently progressive in my view. There is absolutely no chance I would vote for Scott or any other Republican in next year’s general election. And Scott is very conservative. He backed the repeal of Obamacare, as well as a massive tax cut for corporations and every other major proposal of former president Donald Trump’s administration. Even though he is one of only 11 Black U.S. senators in American history, Scott strongly objects to the well-documented conclusion that Black people in America as a group remain marginalized economically and in numerous other ways.

Unlike DeSantis and Trump, Scott’s version of conservatism isn’t centered on attacking left-wing causes and people as harshly as possible. He has worked on legislation to increase economic development in low-income areas, reduce prison sentences for some nonviolent drug offenders and support historically Black colleges.

Scott isn’t the only alternative to Trump or DeSantis — there are seven other Republicans in the field who have held major elective offices. Former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson is my favorite of the Republican candidates. He ran Arkansas in a conservative but not extreme way, and he occasionally criticized Trump before the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, an event that drew such wide condemnation that many Republican officials afterward felt it was politically safe to slam Trump.

But Hutchinson, who has been even more critical of the former president since announcing his White House bid, is probably too anti-Trump to have much chance.

Scott is a long shot, too. But not an impossible one. He seems like the candidate who could appeal to all three blocs of the GOP electorate: the Trump die-hards, who might need another candidate if the former president is in too much legal trouble; the Republicans who like Trump but would be okay with another nominee; and those in the party who would prefer someone new.

So here’s my quandary. On the one hand, America desperately needs a less radical Republican Party. I didn’t agree with most of the ideas that Sen. John McCain (Ariz.) or Sen. Mitt Romney (Utah) proposed during their presidential runs. But I didn’t think that America would become substantially more intolerant and less democratic if they were elected president. I greatly fear that with DeSantis and Trump.

A Scott nomination would not single-handedly fix the Republican Party. But a victory by Scott or another, more conventional Republican candidate in the primary would show that there is a big bloc of Republican voters who don’t want Trump-style politics and could at least temporarily stall the growing extremism of the party.

On the other hand, I don’t want a Republican president. And if the nominee is Scott (or anyone else who isn’t Trump or DeSantis), the odds of a Republican president would go up significantly. The mainstream media, the business community and many other nonpartisan institutions seem desperate for the return of the Reagan-Bush Republican Party, so that they can be neutral between the two parties without being harshly criticized for that posture. If Scott won, the media would surely praise him as the man bringing the Republicans back to normal, saving the country from authoritarianism, showing that conservatism can be kind and racially inclusive. Rich people and corporations who want low taxes and less regulation but couldn’t publicly align with DeSantis and Trump would likely pump millions of dollars into Scott’s candidacy.

Also, Scott (or Hutchinson) could appeal to an important bloc of voters. No, not Black voters, who regularly reject Black Republican candidates. But the Republicans and conservative-leaning independents who supported McCain and Romney but left the GOP when Trump became its leader. That’s only a small part of the electorate, but it’s probably big enough to flip states such as Georgia and Wisconsin in 2024.

So as the Republican primary process has started, I have been thinking: Should I be hoping for Republicans to nominate Trump or DeSantis, who would be terrible presidents but bad enough general election candidates that they probably won’t get to the Oval Office? Or should I be hoping for someone such as Scott who would be less bad as president yet would also have a great chance to beat Biden?

Ultimately, I come down on the side of semi-rooting for Hutchinson, Scott and any other Republican who is not Trump or DeSantis. Why? First of all, if DeSantis or Trump were to win the nomination, we would be an economic downturn, a major Biden gaffe or a sudden swing by undecided voters away from one of them being elected president. Some liberals were hoping for Trump to win the 2016 nomination, wrongly concluding he would be a guaranteed loser that November. And even if the conventional political analysis that DeSantis or Trump wouldn’t win the general election is correct, they would further pollute our politics even as Republican nominees.

I have disagreed with almost everything Tim Scott has said since he became a presidential candidate — and some of it quite strongly. But DeSantis and Trump have left me with no choice but to say, “Good Luck, Tim.”

