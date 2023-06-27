Consider Rick Warren’s commentary in “ Expelling female pastors will only speed the Southern Baptists’ decline ” on the Southern Baptist Convention’s decision to add a prohibition on female pastors and then turning it into enforceable creed, as well as the Southern Baptist Convention leaders’ inability to admit to or even speak about it. As Mr. Warren pointed out, “denial is dishonesty.”

On the same page, Jim Geraghty wrote about President Biden , specifically his son Hunter’s myriad personal failures, numerous family members using the Biden name for fun and profit, and Mr. Biden’s inability to admit to it or even speak of it [“ Biden is living in denial — and that is no way to govern ”].

And now, the 2024 presidential election looms before us. With former president Donald Trump’s ability to skate through everything, it seems inevitable that we will have a Biden-Trump rematch. I could never vote for Mr. Trump with all his “stuff,” but, really, who is more dishonest? And don’t we hope for some degree of honesty in our president? Perhaps the Republicans will offer a reasonable candidate whom I could consider. Otherwise, I will hold my nose and vote for Mr. Biden and feel a great sadness that our politics and politicians have led us to this level of despair and a choice between these two.