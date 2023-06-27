Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Regarding Ruth Marcus’s June 22 op-ed “Alito and his fishy Alaskan getaway”: Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. seems to have a profoundly different notion of “avoiding even the appearance of impropriety” than that held by T. Emmet Clarie, for whom I clerked from 1981 to 1992, when he was chief judge of the U.S. District Court for Connecticut.

One day over lunch with me and a fellow law clerk, Clarie, who was known as “the Bishop” because of his unassailable personal and professional ethics, told us a story that seems particularly relevant in the wake of revelations about the largesse that Justices Alito and Clarence Thomas have accepted from wealthy individuals with ideological and financial interests that have and will continue to come before the Supreme Court.

In Clarie’s case, the largesse took the form of a truckload of cow manure, a gift from a neighboring dairy farmer who knew Clarie’s love of gardening. The judge thanked the farmer but told him he couldn’t accept the offer. When my co-clerk and I asked why, Clarie explained that you never know who will appear before you in court, and it is imperative that a judge not do anything that would give grounds for anyone to question his or her integrity and impartiality.

Although the Bishop would have been too polite and dignified to say so himself, I am confident he would agree with me that the behavior of Justices Alito and Thomas in these instances — and, worse, their cavalier responses to the concerns that have been raised — is questionable.

Robert Alan Brooks, St. Petersburg, Fla.

The writer is a former assistant U.S. attorney.

